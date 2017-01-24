BUAP 2
Nominados Razzie: Lo peor del cine en 2016

11:24 am | Nominados Razzie: Lo peor del cine en 2016.
10:52 am | IMSS Puebla recibió 3 ambulancias nuevas.
9:49 am | Automotriz sí tiene futuro en México: académico BUAP.
9:06 am | Puebla municipio con más homicidios en 2016.
8:45 am | ¿Por qué extraditaron al Chapo antes de la toma de posesión de Donald Trump?.
8:40 am | Gali Fayad tomará protesta a gabinete a las 00:05.
8:10 am | Brexit debe ser autorizado por el Parlamento británico.
5:00 am | En la era Trump no habrá sumisión… se buscará al Sur para comercio: EPN.
16:32 pm | Última visita de EPN a RMV para inauguración del Tren Turístico.
16:08 pm | “Calicuta”: La plataforma del trueque digital.
  • En la era Trump no habrá sumisión... se buscará al Sur para comercio: EPN
  • Puebla es segundo estado con más recomendaciones por violencia obstétrica
  • Biblioteca Palafoxiana, la memoria del mundo en Puebla
  • Salón de Cabildos, entre lo artístico e histórico
  • Bacanal Teatro: de actor no te mueres de hambre... si tienes talento
  • El Chapo es extraditado a Estados Unidos
  • Robo y tráfico de gasolina, una herida abierta en Puebla
  • 200 mil poblanos viven con carencia alimentaria
  • Actos de saqueos son el reflejo de una sociedad enferma y carente de valores: psiquiatra
  • Policías auxiliares de Puebla denuncian abusos y exigen renuncias
  • Formas indirectas en las que México puede pagar el muro
  • Teatro Principal de Puebla, un corral de comedias
  • Barrio de los sapos: el bazar de antigüedades en Puebla
  • Danza contemporánea, un género que rompe las reglas del ballet
  • Precio de tortilla y transporte preocupan a poblanos tras

