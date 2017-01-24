Nominados Razzie: Lo peor del cine en 2016

Los premios “Golden Raspberry Awards” mejor conocidos como los “Razzies” publicaron su lista de nominados a lo peor del cine durante el 2016.
Peor película:
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Dirty Grandpa
- Gods of Egypt
- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Zoolander No. 2
Peor actor:
- Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
- Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa
- Dinesh D’Souza, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
Peor actriz:
- Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
- Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day
- Becky Turner (como Hillary Clinton), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
- Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant
Peor actor de reparto
- Nicolas Cage, Snowden
- Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2
- Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
- Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
Peor actriz de reparto
- Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa
- Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day
- Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa
- Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black
- Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence
- Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2
Peor equipo en pantalla
- Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Cualquier mezcla de dioses o mortales, Gods of Egypt
- Ben Stiller y Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
- Todo el elenco de alguna vez respetados actores, Collateral Beauty
- Johnny Depp & su vomitivo disfraz, Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Tyler Perry & su misma peluca gastada, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Peor director
- Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence
- Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
- Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt
- Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
Peor secuela, precuela, remake o parodia:
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
- Fifty Shades of Black
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Zoolander No. 2
Peor guion:
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
- Fifty Shades of Black
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Zoolander No. 2
Los “Razzie” se llevarán a cabo el próximo 25 de febrero, un día antes de los premios del año en el mundo del cine: “Los Oscar 2017”
