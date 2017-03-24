La moda de las selfies extremas en Rusia

Las selfies han alcanzado gran popularidad gracias a redes sociales como Instagram o Facebook. Lograr likes en selfies se ha vuelto un gran reto, por ello los rusos han creado la tendencia de tomarse “selfies extremas”, las cuales han tenido gran popularidad porque son tomadas en lugares de gran altura o en bordes de edificios agregando una sensación de adrenalina y peligro. La mayoría son selfies, mientras que en otras las toma una tercera persona.
Angela Nikolau, hija de un conocido trapecista de Moscú, tiene más de 400,000 seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram. Las empresas de viajes, marcas de moda y de cámaras de fotos patrocinan sus peligrosas aventuras en Rusia y en el extranjero. La estudiante de arte de 24 años fue invitada a un programa de televisión para hablar sobre sus acrobacias.
A veces, escalo edificios sin la cámara sólo para contemplar un colorido amanecer o anochecer. A veces pienso: ¿Para quién estoy haciendo esto? ¿Qué sentido tiene? Necesitamos una audiencia. Es parte de la condición humana.
Las autoridades de países como India, Rusia y Estados Unidos han expresado su preocupación ante la popularidad de esta tendencia en sus territorios.
Caídas, ahogamientos, electrocuciones y disparos accidentales, entre otras causas directas de muerte han estado asociadas con el acto de tomarse una “selfie extrema”.
Otro gran fan de las selfies extremas es Vitaliy Raskalov, de 23 años. Actualmente cuenta con 263,000 seguidores en Instagram.
