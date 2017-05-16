Nuevos filtros: ¿Instagram le robó su identidad a Snapchat?

Instagram “sin piedad”, los desarrolladores de la aplicación de fotografía quieren deshacerse de Snapchat de una vez por todas.
Este 16 de mayo, Instagram presentó una nueva caja de herramientas, una que permitirá a los usuarios transformar sus “selfies” en imágenes más divertidas.
Las máscaras de la aplicación funcionarán de la misma manera que las máscaras del “fantasmita”. El usuario solo debe ingresar a su cámara, presionar el nuevo icono ubicado en la parte inferior de la pantalla y utilizar los efectos que más le gusten.
Hasta el momento, solo están disponibles ocho máscaras distintas, incluida la popular corona de flores.
Esta nueva herramienta se implementó para todas las opciones presentes en “Instagram Stories”: foto, video, boomerang y el nuevo “retroceso”.
“Retroceso” o “rewind” como su nombre lo indica, reproducirá el video hacia atrás (reversa).
Más hashtags
Hace unos años, Instagram llegó a los ‘smartphones’ con una nueva propuesta: los hashtags. Los usuarios de la aplicación empezaron a acompañar sus publicaciones por distintas palabras clave que agruparían sus fotos con otras similares.
En “Insta Stories” esto también es posible, para utilizarlos solo hay que seleccionar el icono de ‘stickers’ ubicado en la parte superior de la pantalla y escoger la nueva opción para personalizarla con el texto elegido.
¿Se aproxima el entierro de Snapchat?
POB/FOL