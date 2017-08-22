Galería del eclipse solar

El día de ayer se presenció un fenómeno denominado: “el eclipse del siglo” en todo el mundo, y aunque en México solamente fue parcial, en ciertos lugares de Estados Unidos fue total.
El mundo se preparó para la llegada de este fenómeno y para poder retratarlo.
A continuación 10 de las fotografías más impresionantes del suceso en Instagram.
Behold! This progression of the partial solar eclipse took place over Ross Lake, in Northern Cascades National Park, Washington on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. A total solar eclipse swept across the path of totality, a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls #sun #solareclipse #totalsolareclipse #partialsolareclipse #eclipse2017 #astronomy #heliophysics #moon #nasa #eclipse #solarsystem #science #research
On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, a solar eclipse will be visible across North America. Throughout the continent, the Moon will cover part – or all – of the Sun’s super-bright face for part of the day. For those within the narrow path of totality, stretching from Oregon to South Carolina, that partial eclipse will become total for a few brief moments. Make sure you’re using proper solar filters (not sunglasses) or an indirect viewing method if you plan to watch the eclipse in person. Wherever you are, you can also watch Monday’s eclipse online with us at http://www.nasa.gov/eclipselive. Starting Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at noon ET, our show will feature views from our research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially modified telescopes, as well as live reports from cities across the country and the International Space Station. Learn all about #Eclipse2017 at http://eclipse2017.nasa.gov. #nasa #sun #eclipse2017 #totalsolareclipse #partialsolareclipse #moon #astronomy #eclipsesafety #eclipse #science
This is what the eclipsed looked like without glasses. Pictures don’t do it justice. #pnw #pnwonderland #upperleftusa#oregon #thatpnwlife #pacificnorthwest#pnwcollective #pdx #seattle #portland#washington #northwestisbest #sunset#cascadiaexplored #oregonexplored#pnwlife #traveloregon #rei1440project#optoutside #solareclipse2017#northwestcreatives #eclipse#bestoforegon #greatnorthcollective#photography #solareclipse#thenwadventure #northwest#totalsolareclipse #totality
Totality peeking thru – Sparta, TN . . . . . . . #eclipse #eclipse2017 #cumberlandplateau #astrography #astrophotography #supreme_nightshots #moon #moodygrams #greatamericaneclipse #sonyalpha #tennessee #createexplore #thecreatorclass #space #visualsoflife #artofvisuals #totaleclipse #livefolk #solareclipse #solareclipse2017 #moonshadow #theimaged #createcommune #justgoshoot #earthvisuals #ourplanetdaily #discoverearth #sonyimages #landscapelovers
Photo by @jimmy_chin Jackson WY 11:38am 8.21.17 What a moment…as the magic of the universe was unveiled, a collective primal howl and cheer could be heard across the valley. I wish I could say I was waiting for exactly the right timing on this one….but I was chasing ten kids around the backyard and running by the camera randomly hitting the shutter button. This was the only frame that looked remotely like this. Just reinforces that serendipity can be your best friend when it comes to photography. @natgeo #eclipse
Photograph by @babaktafreshi | This photo is one of the first glimpses of #eclipse2017 captured by National Geographic photographer Babak Tafreshi in a jet above the Pacific at the moment the eclipse began. Babak is aboard the flight along with two @Airbnb guests who won the chance to be among the first to witness the solar eclipse before it crosses the US. – We are high above the clouds with @airbnb bringing you some of the first glimpses of the Solar Eclipse. Follow us all day as we bring you incredible moments and stories from our experts #livefrom the air.
#eclipse2017 had our family entertained for at least an hour. First we did the pinhole through a plate, next jt was a box over the head (a very becoming look, I must say) and then after watching our struggle for a while, our neighbors we nice enough to lend the boys they’re special glasses… I got a peak in, too. I’m a total science nerd at heart. I hope these kids never grow out of their free spirits and love for adventure. It’s these things that keep life interesting and eternity in view.
POB/GECR