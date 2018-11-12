Los incendios Camp Fire y Woolsey en California provocaron que una decena de famosos, entre ellos el cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro, hayan evacuado y reportado pérdidas millonarias por la pérdida de sus posesiones, instaladas en las 40 mil hectáreas que se han destruido con el paso del fuego.

En un balance general, estos siniestros forestales han dejado 228 personas desaparecidas y 31 muertos, así como cientos de destrozos en casas, comercios locales y hectáreas de terreno, según informó la agencia estatal Cal Fire.

A través de sus cuentas de redes sociales, el cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro informó que tuvo que salir de su casa y sólo pudo rescatar sus libretas de notas, cinco libros, dos fotografías.

Evacuados anoche de las casas que contienen la coleccion (Bleak House) porque el incendio ya esta en Agoura, Malibu y se extiende. Las cosas- a ver que pasa, pero yo aqui le sigo. Abrazos. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018

En su cuenta Lady Gaga expresó su agradecimiento a los bomberos que combaten los incendios forestales.

Thank you to the fire fighters, police, first and emergency responders for doing above and beyond everything you can do to help us. You are true heroes. #CaliforniaFire — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 10, 2018

Mientras que la actriz Cher, quien ha vivido en al área de Malibú desde 1972, compartió su angustia ante la posibilidad que su residencia sea consumida por el fuego.

I’m worried about my house🔥, but there is nothing I can do.

Friends houses have burned🙏🏻

I can’t bear the thought of there being no Malibu I’ve had a house in Malibu since 1972😭 — Cher (@cher) November 9, 2018

El actor Charlie Sheen utilizó su cuenta de Twitter para buscar a sus padres Martin y Janet, quienes se encontraban cerca de la playa de Zuma.

i cannot

get ahold of

my parents,

Martin and Janet Sheen. they

are in the

group, at the

staging ground

near Zuma Beach. if

anyone

has eyes on

them,

please let me

know that they

are safe and sound

in the middle of

this horrific scenario. thank you

in advance. xox

©️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) November 10, 2018

Las famosas Khloé y Kim Kardashian expresaron su preocupación por la situación que se vive en California luego que el incendio arrasó con varias viviendas y entre ellas la de su madrastra Caitlyn Jenner, en Malibú.

Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters pic.twitter.com/RPPBTsKNd6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 10, 2018

La protagonista de Keeping Up with the Kardashians, quien tuvo que dejar su casa ya que las llamas se acercaban a su residencia en Los Ángeles, pidió a sus seguidores orar por los combatientes “y a los que están luchando por mantenernos a salvo”.

Otros actores y actrices que también han tenido que abandonar sus casas son Roma Downey, Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson, Eddie McClintock y la músico Melissa Etheridge.

Not enough can be said for these young men. To all the California #firefighters, from the McClintock family, we thank you for saving our home, and send you strength and safety.#CaliforniaFires #WoolseyFire #CalabasasFire #MalibuFire pic.twitter.com/4gAdpuYZ6S — Eddie McClintock (@EddieMcClintock) November 11, 2018

Well, well, as if life needed to get more interesting…we have a mandatory evacuation of our home due to the #Woolseyfire . We have gone to a hotel in Santa Monica where we will stay until we can return. Send love and strength to our amazing California firefighters. #safe — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 9, 2018

El emblemático set de rodaje Paramount Ranch, escenario de varios proyectos cinematográficos como American Sniper, Norbit, The love bug y Las aventuras de Tom Sawyer, además de ubicar el programa del Dr. Quinn, Medicine woman, fue consumido por las llamas.

El lugar, que abrió sus puertas en 1927 y se filmaron cientos de películas, incluida la serie de HBO Westworld, fue afectado por los incendios forestales desde el viernes, informó el Servicio de Parques Nacionales.

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

