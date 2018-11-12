Los incendios Camp Fire y Woolsey en California provocaron que una decena de famosos, entre ellos el cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro, hayan evacuado y reportado pérdidas millonarias por la pérdida de sus posesiones, instaladas en las 40 mil hectáreas que se han destruido con el paso del fuego.
En un balance general, estos siniestros forestales han dejado 228 personas desaparecidas y 31 muertos, así como cientos de destrozos en casas, comercios locales y hectáreas de terreno, según informó la agencia estatal Cal Fire.
A través de sus cuentas de redes sociales, el cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro informó que tuvo que salir de su casa y sólo pudo rescatar sus libretas de notas, cinco libros, dos fotografías.
Evacuados anoche de las casas que contienen la coleccion (Bleak House) porque el incendio ya esta en Agoura, Malibu y se extiende. Las cosas- a ver que pasa, pero yo aqui le sigo. Abrazos.
— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018
En su cuenta Lady Gaga expresó su agradecimiento a los bomberos que combaten los incendios forestales.
Thank you to the fire fighters, police, first and emergency responders for doing above and beyond everything you can do to help us. You are true heroes. #CaliforniaFire
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 10, 2018
Mientras que la actriz Cher, quien ha vivido en al área de Malibú desde 1972, compartió su angustia ante la posibilidad que su residencia sea consumida por el fuego.
I’m worried about my house🔥, but there is nothing I can do.
Friends houses have burned🙏🏻
I can’t bear the thought of there being no Malibu I’ve had a house in Malibu since 1972😭
— Cher (@cher) November 9, 2018
El actor Charlie Sheen utilizó su cuenta de Twitter para buscar a sus padres Martin y Janet, quienes se encontraban cerca de la playa de Zuma.
i cannot
get ahold of
my parents,
Martin and Janet Sheen.
they
are in the
group, at the
staging ground
near Zuma Beach.
if
anyone
has eyes on
them,
please let me
know that they
are safe and sound
in the middle of
this horrific scenario.
thank you
in advance.
xox
©️
— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) November 10, 2018
Las famosas Khloé y Kim Kardashian expresaron su preocupación por la situación que se vive en California luego que el incendio arrasó con varias viviendas y entre ellas la de su madrastra Caitlyn Jenner, en Malibú.
Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters pic.twitter.com/RPPBTsKNd6
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 10, 2018
La protagonista de Keeping Up with the Kardashians, quien tuvo que dejar su casa ya que las llamas se acercaban a su residencia en Los Ángeles, pidió a sus seguidores orar por los combatientes “y a los que están luchando por mantenernos a salvo”.
Otros actores y actrices que también han tenido que abandonar sus casas son Roma Downey, Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson, Eddie McClintock y la músico Melissa Etheridge.
It took four hours to escape Malibu . But we are safe thank God and our dogs are safe Our street is on fire . So I hope our home survives. It’s was apocalyptic and moved so fast. Thanks so much to all our friends for reaching out. We appreciate the love and concern . Please Keep praying for all first responders and fire fighters that they are safe and protected we are out but they are still there 🙏❤️❤️❤️
Wondering how you can help? Our firefighters need our support. Many have worked 36 hours straight. @lafdfoundation is asking for donations of any amount for Hydration Backpacks for the @losangelesfiredepartment . Any amount helps. supportlafd.org Link in bio! 🙏 Thanks @angelakinsey
Not enough can be said for these young men.
To all the California #firefighters, from the McClintock family, we thank you for saving our home, and send you strength and safety.#CaliforniaFires #WoolseyFire #CalabasasFire #MalibuFire pic.twitter.com/4gAdpuYZ6S
— Eddie McClintock (@EddieMcClintock) November 11, 2018
Well, well, as if life needed to get more interesting…we have a mandatory evacuation of our home due to the #Woolseyfire . We have gone to a hotel in Santa Monica where we will stay until we can return. Send love and strength to our amazing California firefighters. #safe
— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 9, 2018
El emblemático set de rodaje Paramount Ranch, escenario de varios proyectos cinematográficos como American Sniper, Norbit, The love bug y Las aventuras de Tom Sawyer, además de ubicar el programa del Dr. Quinn, Medicine woman, fue consumido por las llamas.
El lugar, que abrió sus puertas en 1927 y se filmaron cientos de películas, incluida la serie de HBO Westworld, fue afectado por los incendios forestales desde el viernes, informó el Servicio de Parques Nacionales.
We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT
— Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018
