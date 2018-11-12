Los incendios Camp Fire y Woolsey en California provocaron que una decena de famosos, entre ellos el cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro, hayan evacuado y reportado pérdidas millonarias por la pérdida de sus posesiones, instaladas en las 40 mil hectáreas que se han destruido con el paso del fuego.

En un balance general, estos siniestros forestales han dejado 228 personas desaparecidas y 31 muertos, así como cientos de destrozos en casas, comercios locales y hectáreas de terreno, según informó la agencia estatal Cal Fire.

A través de sus cuentas de redes sociales, el cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro informó que tuvo que salir de su casa y sólo pudo rescatar sus libretas de notas, cinco libros, dos fotografías.

En su cuenta Lady Gaga expresó su agradecimiento a los bomberos que combaten los incendios forestales.

Mientras que la actriz Cher, quien ha vivido en al área de Malibú desde 1972, compartió su angustia ante la posibilidad que su residencia sea consumida por el fuego.

El actor Charlie Sheen utilizó su cuenta de Twitter para buscar a sus padres Martin y Janet, quienes se encontraban cerca de la playa de Zuma.

Las famosas Khloé y Kim Kardashian expresaron su preocupación por la situación que se vive en California luego que el incendio arrasó con varias viviendas y entre ellas la de su madrastra Caitlyn Jenner, en Malibú.

La protagonista de Keeping Up with the Kardashians, quien tuvo que dejar su casa ya que las llamas se acercaban a su residencia en Los Ángeles, pidió a sus seguidores orar por los combatientes “y a los que están luchando por mantenernos a salvo”.

Otros actores y actrices que también han tenido que abandonar sus casas son Roma Downey, Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson, Eddie McClintock y la músico Melissa Etheridge.

El emblemático set de rodaje Paramount Ranch, escenario de varios proyectos cinematográficos como American Sniper, Norbit, The love bug y Las aventuras de Tom Sawyer, además de ubicar el programa del Dr. Quinn, Medicine woman, fue consumido por las llamas.

El lugar, que abrió sus puertas en 1927 y se filmaron cientos de películas, incluida la serie de HBO Westworld, fue afectado por los incendios forestales desde el viernes, informó el Servicio de Parques Nacionales.


