“A delicious meal is a meal made with love”. That is the Cajica family philosophy, owners of the taqueria “Doña María”. Where the specialty is tacos árabes, one of the most traditional dishes of Puebla.

The taqueria is located in a prime spot in Puebla. On the corner of 4 Sur and 13 Oriente streets, near the Arena Puebla. Where every Monday, wrestling aficionados go to watch the spectacle and treat themselves with a cemita, another traditional dish from Puebla.

However, this didn’t discourage the Cajica family of establishing their own business there, where they instead prepare tacos árabes.

The head of the Cajica family, don Marco Antonio, is the owner of the place. His eldest daughter, Monserrat, tells us how “Doña María” began.

The Cajica family started their journey in 1991, a project born out of her grandfather’s idea.

“ My mom tells us of the time when she was pregnant with me, my father and grandfather had the idea to start it. They had it for four years until it closed down, for several circumstances; however, my dad always kept hope of opening the business back again. He did, even though my grandfather died in 1995” recounts Monserrat.

She gives two reasons when asked of their decision to sell tacos árabes. Not only is it her father’s favorite dish, but their recipe is special. It is passed down from her Lebanese great grandparents. She comments:

“ I think that a lot of the taquerias add too much onion to their tacos, to sell more, but we offer quality. We have good prices, we always have special offers and the customer service, it’s really important to us”.

The youngest sister, 22-year-old Angélica, shares her experience of the pleasure she takes from being involved in her family’s business, despite having just graduated with a degree on Physiotherapy.

“ I have been thinking that if I can’t succeed in my own profession, I can carry on in this business, and why not? Sadly, in most cases, there is no chance to practice one’s profession”.

She guarantees that the secret to success is in how the meat is prepared and how “generous” you must be when preparing it.

This business has had an important influence on these sisters. Not only are they now actively involved in it, they cherish and love it.

The sisters consider that being a taquero, the person that prepares the tacos, takes hard work. They don’t only see it as their jobs, but as an opportunity to succeed in life.

“ Being a taquero is not easy, there’s a lot of things you should know, how to cut the meat, how to heat the tortillas, there’s a certain method to keep the process going, without even mentioning the heat of the trompo”.

Monserrat explains that they have a very steady business. The fact that supermarkets or butcher’s shops sell the already prepared meat for the tacos árabes, does not affect their sales. Tourists and locals alike prefer the traditional and homemade tacos.

This also goes for major taco food chains. Because of their location, they aren’t direct competitors. However, even if they were, she assures their clients would stay with them.

The main taquero of “Doña María” is Marco Gómez, who is 35 years old. He has been in this business for over 20 years, starting at fifteen, fresh out of school, with his brothers’ support.

He explains how this is a trade that requires constant learning and practice.

“ Of course, money is important, but being comfortable where you work and doing something you are good at and love doing is also important, even more because I eat here and this place is everything for me”.

He also values the family environment of the place. The closeness of the people at “Doña María” is not found in the other big taquerias where he has worked.

For over twenty years he has had different experiences with clients, he recalls one time a customer verbally offended him for not preparing the taco as he had wanted it.

“ It’s an occupational hazard, but it didn’t escalate. I prefer to stay with all the good thing that I have done throughout the years, the kindness that a lot of people have shown me, with a tip, a thank you, or simply a smile”.

--

POB/LFJ