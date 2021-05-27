The ‘Puente de México’ is a bridge in Puebla that has stirred many tragedies. Becoming the source for many of the legends told by locals. One that never fails to impress, recounts the deaths that were provoked when a storm hit the building site of this bridge, during the XVII century.

The storm toppled the construction, along with the workers that were there that day. They died instantly after falling to the bottom of the bridge’s pillars. This is why this road is known as the legend of the workers of the ‘Puente de México’.

This bridge has also received the name of the ‘Puente de Ánimas’ (bridge of souls) , because of the souls it took from people who intended to cross this bridge only to be swept away by the strong flows of water.

Nevertheless, the construction of this building, as decreed by the Spanish Crown, allowed for it to be recognized as one of the historical and architectural monuments of Puebla and Mexico. Thanks to its solid hydraulic infrastructure, which is still at work after four centuries.

Historians identify this bridge as one of the first built in Puebla. Its main characteristic is that it only allowed carts to travel through it, which was the common means of transportation during the days of its construction.

It is said that those who wished to pass through it, must do so while riding a cart. As this bridge was constructed without a sidewalk, to keep pedestrians from crossing it.

This is where the story of ‘Puente de Ánimas’ comes from, those who dared cross this bridge on foot, risked being swept away by the water flows.

The ‘Puente de México’ is made up of three arches, its highest point being 59 feet away from the ground. Its construction was finalized in the XVII century. However, it had to be restored after the structural damages caused by the 1999 earthquake.

Two more hydraulic structures were built in Puebla, one in San Martín Texmelucan and one at the Garita, which both connected Puebla with Mexico City.

To this day, the ‘Puente de México’ still connects the city of Puebla with Cholula and drivers frequently use it. However, the water flows continue to disrupt the area, especially during the rainy season.

__

POB/KPM