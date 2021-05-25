A partir de mayo de 2021, Poblanerías empezará a crear contenido en inglés para llegar a nuevas audiencias, incluyendo jóvenes y adultos de entre 18 y 40 años, que se localizan en Estados Unidos o algún otro país de habla inglesa.

Poblanerías traduce su contenido para que familias migrantes en estos países, que buscan información sobre Puebla, pero que ya no hablan el mismo idioma.

Todos los días les traeremos —al menos— una noticia o tema de interés relacionado con Puebla, que le pueda servir a resolver problemas del día a día o bien, para saber sobre la historia y cultura del estado.

Las publicaciones las podrás encontrar navegando en nuestra página principal, en un apartado con el nombre "In English please!" (En inglés, por favor). También estaremos haciendo contenido para Tiktok y el resto de nuestras redes sociales.

Buscamos romper fronteras y llegar más lejos para estar más cerca de ti. No olvides leernos y compartirnos. ¡Gracias!

In English please!

Starting May 2021, Poblanerías will be translating content in English to reach new audiences, including young people and adults between the ages of 18 and 40, who are located in the US or another English speaking country.

Poblanerías translates its content for migrant families living in English speaking countries, who still want to be informed of Puebla, but don't speak the language anymore.

Everyday we will provide you with —at least— one news item or topic of interest related to the state, which can be used to solve day-to-day problems or to learn about the history and culture of Puebla.

You can find the publications by browsing in our home page, in the section titled "In English please!". We'll also be making content for Tiktok and for our other forms of social media.

We're looking to break boundaries and go further to be closer to you. Don't forget to read us and share. Thank you!

__

POB/PCL