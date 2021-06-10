Activists demand dogs’ rescue at Puebla’s sinkhole

Two dogs are trapped at the bottom of the sinkhole, so a group of animal activists demonstrated during Miguel Barbosa’s visit to the area.

The call for rescue of two dogs that fell into Puebla’s sinkhole has become a social clamor.

This Thursday, during Governor Miguel Barbosa’s visit, animal and rescue groups – Mexican League of Animal Protectors and Animal Heroes – arrived at the sinkhole to ask authorities for the pets’ rescue.

The Mexican League explicitly asked for their own involvement in the rescue. As they are willing to go down for them and assured they have experience in rescue missions.

While Animal Heroes demonstrated with banners that the dogs should not be left at the bottom of the sinkhole.

In a press conference, Poblanerías asked the governor if external rescuers would be included. To which he answered that “a third option” is being studied to rescue the animals, since no one’s life can be put at risk to do so.

You might be interested in: Puebla: Sinkhole damage extends to neighboring houses

Regarding this third option, the governor avoided giving details or explanation, to avoid a “debate” of the issue.

In the surrounding area, people approaching the sinkhole are asking the elements of Civil Protection to rescue the dogs.

The scene of the demonstrations

Dozens of locals protested around the perimeter of the sinkhole during the morning.

About 15 grenadiers arrived to the area of the demonstrations to support the National Guard.

Police attempted to remove the demonstrators located next to the security perimeter.

The people who live in the area close to the sinkhole took advantage of the visit from the governor Miguel Barbosa.

They expressed their dissatisfaction with the different projects that are being and have been executed in the region and that could have been the cause for the sinkhole.

___

POB/RPC