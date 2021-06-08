Adventure travel is the perfect tourism for those who want to step out of their comfort zone. Puebla has its own share of places where travelers can enjoy recreational and athletic activities on their trips.

Here, five places to visit in Puebla, as long as the corresponding safety and health measures are taken.

Volcanic Park

Located in Ciudad Serdán, this park has nature, adventure, and fun. It offers a range of activities and has a fast food area and restaurant.

Among its attractions are:

Boat rides

Zip line

Climbing wall

Hanging bridges

3D aquatic cinema

Circuit of skills and abilities

Zoo maze

Herpetarium pyramid

Themed farm

Horseback riding

Go-karts

Mountain train

Pirate cave-museum

Pirate ship

The lodgings include a hotel, cabins, and even a camping area.

Cost: Adventure Package $330 pesos (16.71 USD), Explore Package $280 (14.18 USD)

Location: Camino a San Juan Arcos – Ojo de Agua San Juan Arcos, Cd. Serdán, Puebla.

Xtremo Park

Xtremo Park offers extreme activities such as skydiving, go karting, zip lining, paintball and water ramps.

Their purpose is for every visitor of the park to have a fun and unforgettable day.

Cost: All Day Pass $1,500 pesos (75.97 USD), Adrenaline Pass 1 $850 pesos (43.05 USD), Adrenaline Pass 2 $500 pesos (25.32 USD)

Location: Aeródromo de Atlixco, Calle 6 Sur, Atlixco, Puebla.

Kikapú Adventure

A themed park in Atlixco, Kikapú Adventure is a space for outdoor sports and recreational activities, such as:

Camping

Zip line

High altitude challenges

Climbing wall

Human catapult

Human pendulum

Zorballs

Bumper balls

Mountain bike

Military challenges

Bungee jumping

Paintball

Cost: Package 1 $250 pesos (12.66 USD), Package 2 $280 pesos (14.18 USD), Package 3 $450 pesos (22.79 USD)

Location: Camino a Rancho San José Acatocha No. 4, Atlixco, Puebla.

La Escondida EcoParque de Aventura

La Escondida is the ideal site to enjoy adventure tourism in the Pueblo Mágico of Cuetzalan. Offering the following outdoor activities:

Camping

Zip lining

Rappel

Hiking

Swimming at El Salto waterfall

Access to the Devil's Balcony

Tours in the El Duende Grotto, Chihicazapan Grotto and Poza Pata De Perro.

Cost: General admission $50 pesos (2.53 USD), activities from $200 to $650 pesos (10 to 30 USD)

Location: Guerrero s/n, Cuetzalan del Progreso, Puebla.

Cascadas Paraíso Ecotourism Park

To get in touch with nature, the ecotourism park Cascadas Paraíso, also called Arcoíris, is the right place. When you access this forest by trails, you will find these waterfalls:

Del Paraíso

Del Ángel

Cañón del Sumidero

Arcoíris

Del Beso

El Salto

De los Duendes

Senda de Luz

Agua Clara

Fuente de Vida

Among the activities to enjoy in this park are:

Zip lining

Hiking

Walking across the suspension bridge

Camping

Staying at the cabins

Enjoying the view on the lookout point

Eating at restaurants or antojitos stands

Cost: General admission for adults $70 pesos (3.55 USD), for children $60 pesos (3.04 USD)

Location: Honey, Puebla

