Adventure travel is the perfect tourism for those who want to step out of their comfort zone. Puebla has its own share of places where travelers can enjoy recreational and athletic activities on their trips.
Here, five places to visit in Puebla, as long as the corresponding safety and health measures are taken.
Volcanic Park
Located in Ciudad Serdán, this park has nature, adventure, and fun. It offers a range of activities and has a fast food area and restaurant.
Among its attractions are:
- Boat rides
- Zip line
- Climbing wall
- Hanging bridges
- 3D aquatic cinema
- Circuit of skills and abilities
- Zoo maze
- Herpetarium pyramid
- Themed farm
- Horseback riding
- Go-karts
- Mountain train
- Pirate cave-museum
- Pirate ship
The lodgings include a hotel, cabins, and even a camping area.
Cost: Adventure Package $330 pesos (16.71 USD), Explore Package $280 (14.18 USD)
Location: Camino a San Juan Arcos – Ojo de Agua San Juan Arcos, Cd. Serdán, Puebla.
Xtremo Park
Xtremo Park offers extreme activities such as skydiving, go karting, zip lining, paintball and water ramps.
Their purpose is for every visitor of the park to have a fun and unforgettable day.
Cost: All Day Pass $1,500 pesos (75.97 USD), Adrenaline Pass 1 $850 pesos (43.05 USD), Adrenaline Pass 2 $500 pesos (25.32 USD)
Location: Aeródromo de Atlixco, Calle 6 Sur, Atlixco, Puebla.
Kikapú Adventure
A themed park in Atlixco, Kikapú Adventure is a space for outdoor sports and recreational activities, such as:
- Camping
- Zip line
- High altitude challenges
- Climbing wall
- Human catapult
- Human pendulum
- Zorballs
- Bumper balls
- Mountain bike
- Military challenges
- Bungee jumping
- Paintball
Cost: Package 1 $250 pesos (12.66 USD), Package 2 $280 pesos (14.18 USD), Package 3 $450 pesos (22.79 USD)
Location: Camino a Rancho San José Acatocha No. 4, Atlixco, Puebla.
La Escondida EcoParque de Aventura
La Escondida is the ideal site to enjoy adventure tourism in the Pueblo Mágico of Cuetzalan. Offering the following outdoor activities:
- Camping
- Zip lining
- Rappel
- Hiking
- Swimming at El Salto waterfall
- Access to the Devil's Balcony
- Tours in the El Duende Grotto, Chihicazapan Grotto and Poza Pata De Perro.
Cost: General admission $50 pesos (2.53 USD), activities from $200 to $650 pesos (10 to 30 USD)
Location: Guerrero s/n, Cuetzalan del Progreso, Puebla.
Cascadas Paraíso Ecotourism Park
To get in touch with nature, the ecotourism park Cascadas Paraíso, also called Arcoíris, is the right place. When you access this forest by trails, you will find these waterfalls:
- Del Paraíso
- Del Ángel
- Cañón del Sumidero
- Arcoíris
- Del Beso
- El Salto
- De los Duendes
- Senda de Luz
- Agua Clara
- Fuente de Vida
Among the activities to enjoy in this park are:
- Zip lining
- Hiking
- Walking across the suspension bridge
- Camping
- Staying at the cabins
- Enjoying the view on the lookout point
- Eating at restaurants or antojitos stands
Cost: General admission for adults $70 pesos (3.55 USD), for children $60 pesos (3.04 USD)
Location: Honey, Puebla
