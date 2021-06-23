Val’Quirico is a residential condominium and tourist development built in the style of La Toscana. Found approximately 40 minutes away from the city of Puebla.

The site has the appearance of a medieval village thanks to its antique architectural style. It is located in Tlaxcala, and has had a range of attractions for visitors since 2015.

The entrance is free, unless visitors arrive by vehicle and wish to give a cooperation of 50 pesos (2.47 USD). Once there, they receive a map that shows all of the venues and attractions to visit, such as:

Restaurants

Bars

Coffee shops

Fashion and handicraft stores

Lifestyle venues (such as architecture and interior design business, among others)

Hotels and lofts

Galleries

Children’s attractions

Shops

What to do in Val’Quirico?

Tourists can stroll through the cobblestone alleys to enjoy the local amenities. These usually include live music, such as saxophonists and violinists.

Here are five things you can do in Val’Quirico to make the most of your visit.

1 Rent a bicycle or ‘carriocoche’: You can rent a bike at La Birota, located in the parking area. Available on Saturdays and Sundays between 10:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. The cost per hour is 90 pesos (4.45 USD) for children and 120 pesos (5.94 USD) for adults. The 'carricohe' is a small electric car that can be rented from 150 pesos (7.42 USD).

2 Take horseback riding lessons: They have an equestrian center with lots of horses and tourists can take horseback riding lessons. This activity has to be booked in advance, to do so and ask for current prices, email [email protected]

3 Enjoy food and beverages: The site has 17 restaurants, 6 coffee shops and 3 bars, with great variety for each visitor. Among them are La Catrina, Out of Africa, Vainilla y Chocolate, Fabrica 1796 McCarthy’s and Crichus.

4 Rest and relax: You can rent accommodations either in a hotel or in a private loft within Val’Quirico. At Hotel Canaria, Posadas Abranza, Villa Toscana Lofts & Suites, or La Bella Toscana Hotel & Suites. Prices vary.

5 Shop for handicrafts and other artisanal items: There are 20 handicraft and fashion stores, where they sell artwork and accessories such as mugs, bags, watches, T-shirts, books and much more.

Italian sculpture

Inside the Plazuela de los Blanca, there is a fountain that has a piece of an ancient Italian bronze sculpture called “La Teta de Abundatia” (The Teat of Abundance). According to Adolfo Blanca, director of development, the statue represents abundance.

As stated in Roman beliefs, touching it attracts prosperity and abundance. Although its origin remains unknown and debated, the only certainty is that it was retrieved from Italian lands.

Festivals

Numerous festivities take place in Val’Quirico, such as:

1 Festival del asado (Grill Festival): Every year, usually in March, the festival is held with the intention of bringing together grillers from all over the world. As well as hosting travelling artists.

2 Festival del globo (Balloon Festival): Annually, around November, the place is decorated with hot air balloons of different shapes and colors, with spectacles at dawn and dusk.

3 Reto Val’Quirico (Val’Quirico Challenge): At the beginning of the year, a marathon for cyclists takes place. There are various registration fees and prizes.

4 Festejo Taurino Ecuestre (Equestrian Bullfighting Celebration): Between January and February, an equestrian show is held. Attendees must purchase a ticket to access, which can range from 350 pesos (17.32 USD) to 1,700 pesos (84.11 USD).

Safe visit

Follow the established safety health measures, such as the use of masks and constant washing of hands or use of alcohol gel.

Wear comfortable clothing and footwear, use sunscreen if possible. Visitors can bring their dogs, but only if they are on a leash. There are multiple water bowls for them all around.

Take plenty of time to visit all of the different attractions.

Take into account that it is not necessary to spend money for entrance , the payment for car entry is enough. Inside, it is not necessary to consume anything, although you can find artisanal homemade popsicles for 30 pesos (1.48 USD) and chops for 50 pesos (2.47 USD) to pass the time.

How to get there?

The hours for visitors are from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., Monday through Sunday. Val’Quirico is located at Carretera a Xoxtla, Sta Isabel Tetlatlahuca Km. 2, 90710 Nativitas, Tlaxcala, Santa María Nativitas.

Here, you can see how to get there from your location.

For more details, visit Val’Quirico’s website.

--

POB/LFJ