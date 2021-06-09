The axalapascos, found among the natural riches of Puebla, are large bodies of water that formed in volcanic mountains after explosions of igneous material and natural erosion of craters.

They are also known as crater lagoons and most of them are located on the border with the state of Veracruz, in the Serdán-Oriental area.

Aljojuca Lagoon

It has an estimated diameter of one kilometer, as well as a depression of approximately 400 meters deep. It is estimated that the bottom of the lagoon reaches 100 meters.

A volcanic crater that’s filled with water and mysteries. A popular site for visitors not only due to its impressive landscape, but also for the legends that surround it. Locals claim to have seen a mermaid on several occasions, as well as other mythical creatures.

The lagoon is located in the municipality of Ajoljuca. Click here to see the route.

Tecuitlapa Lagoon

Measuring, approximately, 1,400 meters long. An islet is found in its center, which is believed to have been formed in a second eruption. It has a low volume of water and contains tequesquite, a natural mineral salt.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Reconociendo México (@reconociendomexico)

It is located in the municipality of San Miguel Tecuitlapa. Click here to see the route.

San Luis Atexcac Lagoon

The name Atexcac comes from the Nahuatl language, it means “in the steep waters”. Likewise, this word names the town located on the northern edge of the crater, San Luis Atexcac.

The green hues of the water are its main attraction. To arrive at the edge of the lagoon, it is necessary to descend about 100 meters, taking the rocky path that borders the crater.

Near the lagoon, one can also find two volcanic rhyolitic domes known as Las Derrumbadas.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Julio RoGa (@juroga23)

The Atexcac lagoon is located in the municipality of Guadalupe Victoria. Click here to see the route.

La Preciosa Lagoon

Located near San Juan la Muralla, northeast to El Siete Cuevas hill. The lagoon is also known as Las Minas, and it contains deep blue waters. Like Atexcac, it is located near Las Derrumbadas domes.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Jose Ramon Balcazar Lara (@balcazardescansa)

La Preciosa is located in Chichicuautla, Puebla. Click here to see the route.

Quechulac Lagoon

A lagoon filled with charales (a local fish) and trout. As in Tecuitlapa, it has an islet in its center, from which vegetation continues to grow. From this lagoon, it is possible to observe the Pico de Orizaba Mountain.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Rudy Miguel Chazaro (@rudy.chazaro)

It is located in the municipality that shares its name. Click here to see the route.

Alchichica Lagoon

The shore of Alchichica is brimming with white rocks and coral. They are called stromatolites; these are laminated oregano-sedimentary structures that grow attached to the substrate that emerges vertically from itself, producing structures of great morphological, volumetric and biogeographical variety.

The formation of stromatolites is due to the activity of microbial populations, which produce oxygen and maintain the good health of the lagoon.

This lagoon is located in the municipality of Alchichica, between the limits of Puebla and Veracruz. Click here to know the route.

--

POB/LFJ