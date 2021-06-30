The Ley en Materia de Desaparición de Personas (Law on the Disappearance of Persons) has yet to be approved by the State Congress of Puebla. It looks to enhance the authorities’ procedures established when a person goes missing.

The initiative of the law was presented on July 15, 2020. However, there has been no progress in its approval and its discussion in the local Congress has been null.

For this reason, an exhortation was carried out this June 28, where activists and teachers of the Ibero-American University Puebla asked local congressional representatives to legislate in favor of the state’s missing persons. Likewise questioning them on what else they need in order to carry out this action.

The law’s objectives

Relatives from missing persons participated in the drafting of the law. Their intention is to point out and prevent the deficiencies now present in the search for missing persons.

It includes a state search mechanism that requires the actions of governmental agencies to be coordinated in every investigation and search.

Likewise seeking more participation of the Consejo Ciudadano de Búsqueda (Citizen Search Council) made up of two family members and three experts.

As well as to obtain more legal tools for families and an increased involvement for them to be able to participate in the acts of the investigation.

Importance of its recognition

María Luisa Núñez, founder of the collective La Voz de los Desaparecidos (Voice of the Disappeared), declares that it is essential for the law to be recognized in the state of Puebla.

She considers it necessary to establish measures and tools to solve the situation of disappearances in the state, as well as to prevent the continuation of people’s disappearances.

As of 2021, her collective has 2,700 cases of missing persons in the state of Puebla in their records.

The ongoing efforts

Aside from the recent demonstration of exhortation, multiple efforts have been carried out to ensure the law’s approval. María Luisa Núñez informs that the collective has sent multiple statements to the deputies, as well as a direct letter to their official emails.

The Ibero-American University joined the petitions sent to the members of the State Congress, but there has still been no response.

Likewise, the Prof. Simón Hernández León, coordinator of the Bachelor’s Degree in Law, assures that two writs of amparo (protection of constitutional rights) have been carried through.

On May 10 and May 13, 2021, in the courts of the First and Second District, in coordination with the collective, in order to get the Federal Judiciary to require Puebla to comply with the legislation.

