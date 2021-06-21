Ley Agnes (Agnes Law) will be ready to be enforced in the state of Puebla as of June 23, 2021. Any person in the state will be able to request a new birth certificate that officially recognizes his or her own self-perceived gender identity.

The law, also known as the Recognition of the Self-perceived Gender Identity Law, was approved in the Congress of the State of Puebla on February 25, 2021. Deputies voted in favor of the Gender Identity Law, leading with 34 votes, 0 against and 6 abstentions.

On March 26, 2021, it was officially published on the Periódico Oficial del Estado de Puebla (Official Newspaper of the State of Puebla).

What is Ley Agnes?

The law is named in memory of Agnes Torres, an activist for the rights of the LGBT community, who was murdered in 2012.

It establishes that self-perceived identity is the personal and internal condition of how people recognize themselves, which may or may not correspond to the sex assigned in the primary registry.

Hence, it is a law that seeks the acknowledgment of transgender people through the modification of the Civil Code of the State of Puebla. Assuring people will have the freedom change their birth certificate with their perceived gender identity, without discrimination.

How to apply?

The request shall be done, and carried out, at the Civil Registry of the State or before the civil registry authority of the municipality or locality where the applicant's birth was declared.

In order to make the change, it will not be a requirement to prove surgical intervention, therapies or any other procedure of body modification and physical appearance, including clothing.

The requirements for the issuance of a new birth certificate are the following:

Mexican nationality.

To be 18 years of age.

State the full name and the registry data recorded in the original birth certificate.

State the name without surnames and gender requested.

The law indicates that, the rights and obligations contracted prior to the administrative process of recognition of self-perceived gender identity and the issuance of the new certificate, will not be modified or eliminated with the new legal identity of the person.

POB/PCL