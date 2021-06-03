Puebla: Sinkhole damage extends to neighboring houses

The sinkhole of Santa María Zacatepec, on the municipality of Juan C. Bonilla, continues to grow and the houses that surround it are beginning to show damage.

The sinkhole of Santa María Zacatepec continues to grow. It took only a few hours for its diameter to reach 97 meters in diameter, according to the authority’s last report.

To visualize the magnitude of this dimension, the towers of the Cathedral of Puebla – measuring 70 meters – could fit inside the sinkhole of Juan C. Bonilla with room to spare.

Everyone wants to see it. The place has become an attraction, not only for residents of Zacatepec, but also to those living in neighboring municipalities. Some come from Huejotzingo, others from Domingo Arenas, and some more from Puebla. There are even those who traveled all the way from Tlaxcala.

A sense of curiosity and astonishment overtakes the observers, who take videos and photographs of what can be seen on the ground. Each with their own hypotheses as to what could have caused the immense hole in the ground, and they wonder, where does the earth go?

The questions

Some neighbors believe that it was the existence of jagüey (ponds) that provoked the sinkhole. Remembering how their parents and grandparents, who worked the land before them, told stories of the water that had been there. They are convinced that it is an act of nature as it claims back its property.

Others point to the extraction and discharge of water by some industrial companies that operate in the area. They believe that the discharge in regulating vessels has filtered into the ground, mixing with the river, which they call “vena de mar” (sea vein).

Most of the houses have wells, 15 meters deep, from which water is supplied. As a result, they think that the discharge of contaminated water somehow “clashed” at some point with the natural water, producing a softening of the soil.

The neighbors mention that the field where the sinkhole appeared is used for sowing grass, which is then rolled up and sold commercially. Thus, irrigation in that space remains constant to keep the grass green.

The perimeter

Due to the accelerated pace with which the earth is falling around the sinkhole, authorities have established a security fence made out of metal, in order to establish the danger zone and prevent people from approaching it. They have also traced a smaller circular perimeter around the hole, to serve as a guide around it.

From Sunday to Wednesday, the security controls have increased. Entrance by car is no longer allowed, only by foot. Surveillance by the State Police, firefighters, National Guard and Army, continues.

Since Monday, the ‘Misión Eco’ from the National Civil Defense System (SINAPROC) accompanied by researchers from the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) and the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) have been carrying out geophysical and geotechnical studies to verify the conditions of the subsoil.

Additional damages

Marisela and Baltazar Pérez have been living on the farm fields of Zacatepec for 10 years. They are fellow compadres of Heriberto and Magdalena Sánchez, owners of the house that is about to fall.

They recount the day the earth opened up, their granddaughters were the first to see what was happening. They calculate that, at the beginning, the sinkhole measured about 8 meters in diameter, but in less than an hour, it expanded to 20 or 30 meters.

Surprised with the way that the earth fell to pieces as the sinkhole opened, they ran to a safer place. On the first night, the family accommodated the owners of the house.

“ Right away, in an hour everything went downhill. I only told my compadre: You know what compadre?, get your papers and some clothes and let’s go”.

Now, as the days go by and the hole grows, they fear that their property will be also affected.

Explaining how, in the last two days, the landslide has shaken their house, causing cracks on the roof and walls.

“The earth shakes. Yesterday [Tuesday] it shook around 9 o’clock at night and caused cracks to show in the walls and windows. What we have been feeling is that the earth does move and there is movement. We think that it is settling because the water keeps moving. We saw the well of my compadre, 12 meters deep, and the water keeps moving”.

Mrs. Marisela comments that they reported the situation to SINAPROC; receiving an answer that the house was not in danger. However, so far, no one has arrived to check if there is any problem with the construction.

The couple’s main concern is that, when their compadres’ house falls, the repercussion will cause major damage to their home.

“We are afraid that when the house falls, what will the repercussion be? Everyone is focusing on what’s happening over there, but for the ones who live closer, what is going to happen to us? We are waiting to see what they can tell us, those who are studying the land. To tell us what are we going to do, are we going to have to move?”

They said that, in total, four homes – including theirs – have begun to show cracks. Meanwhile, it will take about 30 days to find out what exactly caused that big hole.

