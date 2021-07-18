Next Sunday, August 1, the 2021 Mexican corruption trial referendum, endorsed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will be held.

The referendum, which was approved by the Congress of the Union, seeks to measure the citizens’ sentiment on the issue of whether or not political actors should be prosecuted for past actions.

In the first document, the President had included the names of the last five Mexican presidents. However, the Congress of the Union reworded the question.

This is the question that will be read on the ballot (which will be of half letter size) and for which there are only two possible answers: yes or no.

“Do you agree that actions should be carried out within the legal framework to clarify the political decisions made in the past by political actors and to guarantee justice and the rights of possible victims?”.

This is how the ballot for the 2021 referendum will look like:

In order for the referendum to be valid, 40 percent of the people registered in INE’s (National Electoral Institute) electoral roll must participate. As of June 18, 2021, this number is 93.5 million Mexican citizens.

Therefore, for the process to be constitutionally valid, at least 37.4 million Mexicans must participate.

INE will organize the referendum

The National Electoral Institute (INE) will be the institution in charge of organizing the referendum. Then, in order to participate, it is necessary to have an INE credential.

All persons over 18 years of age with their INE credential will be able to go to the voting table to cast their vote.

According to the information provided by INE, people who have their credentials valid for 2019 and 2020, will be able to participate in the referendum.

The Local Executive Board (Junta Local Ejecutiva) of INE in Puebla, informed that 2,941 voting tables (Mesas Receptoras) will be installed in Puebla and 14,705 citizens will be trained to participate as officials.

Each table will have a maximum of 2 thousand ballots and will reuse elements used on the elections of June 6, such as screens or markers.

Likewise, INE informed that in order to know where to vote, the lists and locations of the polling stations will be made public at a later date.

The use of extraordinary polling stations is not contemplated for this process.

The same sanitary measures that were used during the elections will be used for this process, although the voting tables will not necessarily be located in the same places as the polling stations.

Finally, INE emphasized that the results may be known up to two or three days after the referendum is held, since there will be no PREP (preliminary election results) or exit polls.

