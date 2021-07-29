The Hermanos Serdán International Airport is located in the municipality of Huejotzingo and serves as the flights hub for the metropolitan Puebla area.

ASA (Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares) is the company that runs the airports operations. ASA is a government ageny that works in coordination with the State Government of Puebla.

At least 240 thousand travelers have departed or arrived from the Puebla air terminal during the first six months of 2021 according to ASA’s statistics.

Flights to and from Puebla

Despite being the fourth biggest metro area in Mexico, Puebla International Airport consists of only one terminal, where all national and international flights depart and arrive.

From Puebla there are currently 5 domestic routes, each one of them has different schedules and are operated by different airlines.

Cancun . The flights to the mexican caribbean are operated by two airlines: Volaris and VivaAerobus. Between both airlines, 19 flights per week depart from Puebla.

. The flights to the mexican caribbean are operated by two airlines: Volaris and VivaAerobus. Between both airlines, 19 flights per week depart from Puebla. Guadalajara . VivaAerobus is the only airline to service this route with two flights a week every thursday and sunday.

. VivaAerobus is the only airline to service this route with two flights a week every thursday and sunday. Monterrey . Volaris and VivaAerobus currently operate this route with 8 flights a week. Aeroméxico also serves this destination, but their flights are cancelled due to the pandemic.

. Volaris and VivaAerobus currently operate this route with 8 flights a week. Aeroméxico also serves this destination, but their flights are cancelled due to the pandemic. Los Cabos . Route suspended due to the pandemic, there is no set date to fly again.

. Route suspended due to the pandemic, there is no set date to fly again. Tijuana. Volaris flights to Tijuana twice a day every day of the week except for tuesdays and saturdays when only one flight is available.

When travelling to Tijuana you can cross to San Diego via the CBX Border.

As of today, only one international route is served from Puebla’s International Airport and the destination is Houston, Texas.

United Airlines serves this route with a daily frequency to the Intercontinental George Bush Airport.

Previously, services to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York and Panama City have departed from Puebla, but eventually saw them cancelled.

Location of the airport

Puebla International airport is located 35 kilometers aways form the city center.

