«Those who came to Zacatlan and did not drank wine, looks like they did not came«, states a popular say in the magical town of Zacatlan.

In order to enjoy local drinks and food there is a new way to live the experience: through bike or pedestrian tours.

Running from june to september, different tour operators offer to know Zacatlan through a different method, one they have called «cycloturism».

This tours include a visit to apple orchards, where the travelers can see 20 different apple varieties including 3 original from Zacatlan: «striped», «ashed» and «wax».

In the orchards, the visitors can also see fruits like: blueberrys, avocado, plums, peaches, pears, blackberrys and even quince. When the tour comes to its end, the visitors can take a part of the apple harvest.

All bycicle trips can be made alone, with a couple, or a group of up to 8 people. Visitors can take their own bikes, but if they don’t have one, this will be provided.

Another bycicle rout goes through the mountain’s trails where you can admire the natural scenes, which can be accompanied by banks of fog.

This natural scenes can bee seen from the ravine «de los Jilgueros», which has a cristal bridge with a viewpoint towards the Tres Marías waterfall.

The tours last approximately three hours and have a cost of 350 pesos (17.64 dollars according to the 29th of july official exchange rate).

Walking through the murals

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the turistic guides have had to renew their products, explains Alma, a tour guide from «Vive Servicios Turísticos», who explains the challenges the industry faces in a town that dedicates -mostly- to turism.

For example, they have reduced the amount of tourists who can take the tour to lessen the possibility of contagion.

It is mandatory to wear all the time facemasks, use antibacterial gel and keep 2 meters of distance to the rest of tourists.

Following all the sanitary measures, different walkinf tours are offered by the tourism guides with a maximum of 15 persons per group.

In detail this are the tours available to do in Zacatlan:

Route of the life : Walks through the alleys of Zacatlan which incluyes a visit to the trencadis-style vitromurals.

: Walks through the alleys of Zacatlan which incluyes a visit to the trencadis-style vitromurals. My memories of Zacatlan : During the walk you will visit murals that picture iconic moments of the town’s history.

: During the walk you will visit murals that picture iconic moments of the town’s history. México lindo y querido : Tour to the new murals, which features 32 altarpieces representing each of Mexico’s states.

: Tour to the new murals, which features 32 altarpieces representing each of Mexico’s states. Cultural flavors : This is a night walk in Zacatlan city center and the murals. The tour also includes a taste of local food.

: This is a night walk in Zacatlan city center and the murals. The tour also includes a taste of local food. Legends show: «The tales of my grandpa»: This is a night show where the Zacatlan’s legends and foundation are explained to the public.

Additionally, some tour guides offer visits to Jicolapa, a community known for its water pools and the town’s church.

If you want to contact Vive Servicios Turísticos to take one of their tours, you can reach them on the phone numbers: (+52) 797 113 21 63; (+52) 797 109 59 10 and (+52) 222 119 83 15. Or in their Facebook fanpage: Vive Servicios Turísticos.

Things to do in Zacatlan

The vitromural in front of the ravine «de los Jilgueros» its the most impressive touristic atraction of Zacatlan.

This mural has a leght of almost 100 meters and it was buitl with thousand of pieces of crystal, talavera and mirrors.

As a matter of fact, it contains 12 mosaics with representative figures of Zacatlan such as: applers, clocks, prehispanic signs and indigenous communities.

Besides visiting the murals, there are many things to do in Zacatlan like:

Visit the cristal balcony in the ravine «de los Jilgueros». Below the balcony you can visita a little market with local handcrafts and typical products.

You can visit the «Alberto Olvera Hernández» clockmacking museum, the fabric of monumental clocks and the floral and musical clock located downtown.

Eat the typical cheese bread and drink local wine, liqueur or apple cider in the wine museum «La Primavera”.

In this wine museum you can book tours where the local producers explain the elaboration process of liqueur and wine, which has different flavors such as: blackberry, apple, prune, passion fruit and many others.

«La Primavera» wine museum is the first wine and liqueur fabric established in Zacatlan. Their address is: Corregidora #11, between Dimas López and Ignacio Allende, in Zacatlan’s downtown.

For more information, you can visit their website: www.laprimaveravinosylicores.com

Zacatlan: Waterfalls and natural valleys

Puebla’s Magical Towns have an attractive in common: the waterfalls.

The river mouths, with great falls make a show to be seen and heard. The roaring water can be heard meters before you see them.

While in Zacatlan, you can visit famous waterfalls: «Salto de Quetzalapan y San Antonio Amatla» and «Tulimán«, both of them are withing a 20 minute ride from the city.

if you are planning to visit the waterfalls, you must wear comfortable shoes and clothes, because you will need to walk the mile in soil and stones trails to see the attractives.

This locations have an adventure circuit with ziplines, trekking points, hanging bridges, climbing walls and food service with typical food from Puebla as quesadillas and memelas.

Located near Zacatlan is the «Piedras Encimadas» valley, a space dedicated for recreation among the nature.

In this valley you will be able to enojy an astonishin visual spectacle thanks to the big rock formations one on top of another that have no explanation about their positions and shapes.

Many legends have been told about the «Piedras Encimadas» valley. One of them says the rocks were made by aliens, another one believes Hercules ordered the rocks at his will.

Finally, it is believed that this is meant to be a punishment by the mesoamerican god Quetzalcóatl. Though, all of this are all legends.

How to get to Zacatlan?

Zacatlan it located 2 hours and 15 minutes away from Puebla’s capital city.

To arrive you need to take the Puebla-Tlaxcala highway towards Apizaco where you have to take the Tlaxco-Apizaco highway towards Chignahuapan.

Coming from Mexico City you need to go north to Ecatepec, where you need to incorporate to the Ecatepec-Tulancingo freeway, take the detour to Huauchinango and then take the Huauchinango-Zacatlan freeway.

The trip should take around 3 hours and 45 minutes.

___

POB/RPC