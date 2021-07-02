After being closed for over a year due to the pandemic, the Arena Puebla will reopen its doors next Monday, July 5 at 9 p.m. with a star-studded lineup of lucha libre wrestling stars.

The last function of ‘classic Monday’ of Arena Puebla was on March 9, 2020. Before having to suspend all events as a result of the pandemic.

A place for entertainment

The venue of Arena Puebla has been a traditional spot for Puebla natives to enjoy a weekly wrestling match. Located in the Historical Centre of Puebla, it can hold up to 3,000 fans.

People can go experience lucha libre spectacles, with the excitement and frenzy inevitable to the sport. All while reveling in local drinks and foods, like the traditional Puebla cemitas.

Before the pandemic hit, Arena Puebla hosted the biggest lucha libre stars at 9:00 p.m. every Monday. Calling such events ‘classic Mondays’, prominent in the night-life culture of the state.

Arena Puebla was first opened on July 18, 1953. Inaugurated in the presence of distinguished Mexican wrestlers, such as Black Shadow, Tarzán López, El Santo, El Verdugo, and the creator of the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (World Wrestling Council), Salvador Lutteroth González.

Upcoming fights

The lineup of the CMLL (World Wrestling Council) covers the following fights:

Stellar Fight

Carístico, Místico y Volador Jr. Negro Casas, Templario y Gran Guerrero

Semifinal Fight

Atlantis Jr., Flyer y Star Jr. Hechicero y los Gemelos Diablo I y II

Special event in single relays

Lluvia y la jarochita Reyna Isis y Stephanie Vaquer

Amazon single relays

Stigma y Pegasso Toro Bill Jr. y Rey Apocalipsis

First Fight

Microman y átomo Chamuel y Perico Zakarías

The tickets range in price, from 180 pesos (9.07 USD), for balcony seating, to 420 pesos (21.16 USD) for front row seating. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Possible setback

This Wednesday, however, during the press conference of the State Government of Puebla, Ana Lucia Hill, Secretary of the Interior, assured that the sanitary protocols of the Arena Puebla have not yet been reviewed. Therefore, they still cannot open to the public:

“ Arena Puebla has not uploaded its protocol to the platform, therefore, it has not been reviewed nor have recommendations been issued. So, they have not obtained their QR code for functions to take place ”.

In case they do obtain their QR code in the next few days, the maximum capacity of the Arena will be 30% of spectators.

