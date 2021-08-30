Global warming is a worldwide problem that has already affected every corner of the world, according to the report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The IPCC, which belongs to the United Nations (UN), carried out a three-year study with 234 researchers from 66 countries, who concluded that meteorological phenomenom will continue to increase worldwide and a temperature increase of 1.5 degrees will be seen in less time than predicted.

This research assured that there is no scientific evidence that can deny that all the current consequences of global warming are caused by human activity.

Based on the IPCC report, academics from the Universidad Popular Autónoma del Estado de Puebla (UPAEP) talked about climate change and its impact on Mexico and Puebla.

Dr. Genoveva Rosano Ortega assured that 2021 has been the warmest year in history and, as a result, the temperature of the atmosphere, oceans and land has increased, affecting the population in different aspects.

Melting ice, sea level rise (which causes migration of the population living on the coasts), massive flooding, heat waves and health effects are some of the consequences of this problem.

Consequences in Puebla

Climate change has affected Puebla in different aspects such as:

Irregular seasons : they do not arrive when they are supposed to.

: they do not arrive when they are supposed to. Agriculture : there are prolonged droughts, so people cannot plant or harvest, affecting their economy.

: there are prolonged droughts, so people cannot plant or harvest, affecting their economy. Floods everywhere: both in rural and urban areas, causing material damage and putting the population at risk, and leaving them vulnerable.

everywhere: both in rural and urban areas, causing material damage and putting the population at risk, and leaving them vulnerable. Water pollution : resulting from flooding and sewage combined with water from rivers.

: resulting from flooding and sewage combined with water from rivers. Health: with the water pollution problem, sometimes this water reaches the crops and infects the food which, when consumed, damages the population's health.

These are consequences that go hand in hand one with the other and that can continue to make an endless chain.

For his part, doctor Francisco Sánchez-Ruiz said that the consequences of global warming predicted for Puebla over the next few years will be as follows:

There will be modified and even more irregular temperature cycles.

The temperature will rise 0.1 degrees Celsius in Puebla capital city and will spread to the metropolitan area and surrounding areas. Temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius is expected in the state for the next three years .

. More frequent river overflows.

The levels of some dams or lagoons will continue to decrease due to long droughts.

Loss of animal species.

Heat waves

Recommendations to reduce the environmental impact of climate change

Dr. María Rosa Maimone pointed out some recommendations to reduce the environmental impact in Puebla.

She invited the authorities to give more importance to sustainable mobility, to reduce the use of automobiles. In addition to favoring green areas more, so that there are more and they are safe.

Dr. Francisco Sánchez said that conventional light bulbs can be replaced by LEDs and light consumption can be reduced. He added that gray water can be treated to be reused, as well as to increase the generation of renewable energies such as photovoltaic.

Finally, doctor Sanchez-Ruiz said that Puebla is located in a solar strip that would allow the state to develop photovoltaic solar energy, which consists of converting sunlight into electricity.

