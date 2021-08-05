Puebla has one of the diversest gastronomies in Mexico, this includes "pipián verde".

This dish has been prepared for centuries and throughout the years it has been modified to how we know it today.

For example, wild duck was used as the protein, now it can be substituted for chicken, turkey, among other meats.

Despite the variations and places that the pipian is prepared, in Puebla this dish has a special popularity, and you can find it in almost any restaurant.

"Pipián" recieves its name due to its main ingredient: the "pepitas" (pumpkin seeds).

Its popularity was reached after a plague invaded Puebla between the 18th and 19th centuries.

It has been told that, due to the prayers dedicated to "San Sebastián Mártir", -secondary patron of the state - according to the Archdiocese - the plague disappeared and the diseases it caused stopped.

Where does the pipian comes in?

Due to the gratitude that the residents had at that time, they decided every 20th of January they would celebrate "San Sebastián Mártir" and the food of the occasion would be the green pipian.

This dish has pumpkin seed as its star ingredient, but if you wonder how the green pipián is made... here is a recipe to prepare four servings with poblano style.

Ingredients

4 pieces of turkey

100 grams of pork fat

250 grams of pumpkin seed

500 grams of green tomatoes (peeled)

1 chayote

Salt

250 milliliters of stock or poultry broth

½ piece of onion

2 cloves of garlic

5 bay leaves

1 liter of water

Preparation

The turkey is boiled in the water, with garlic, onion, and bay leaf. Once cooked, save the turkey pieces and broth.

The pumpkin seed is fried in pork fat and then its grinded into a paste.

Boil he tomatoes and pound them.

In a casserole, fry the pounded tomatos until it is seasoned, the seed paste is incorporated until everything is very well integrated.

When it is well seasoned, pour in the broth and let it boil a little, then add salt, the pieces of turkey and some slices of chayotefor it to turn green.

Recipe by Chef Jorge Ángel Maldonado Reséndiz, taken from the book: La Cocinera Poblana. Recipe No. 1373, p. 393.

POP / KPM