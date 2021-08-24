The damage count after the passage of hurricane Grace continues, and according to Civil Protection reports, the rains caused landslides and mudslides in the mountainous areas of the state.

These landslides caused damage to the state's highways, leaving four municipalities cut off from communication until 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23rd.

These are the 4 municipalities that were cut off:

Hermenegildo Galeana

San Felipe Tepatlán

Amixtlán

Tepango de Rodríguez

The authorities continue to work to rehabilitate the roads, on which cars cannot travel, but pedestrians can.

The Secretary of the Interior, Ana Lucía Hill, informed in a press conference about the damages left by the hurricane in the northern part of the state:

"We have detected damage in 67 homes in a first analysis of damage and identification of homes. Thirty-six people are being cared for in 10 temporary shelters. There were 34 landslides, 4 landslides and 31 roads obstructed by falling trees, 27 of them are already released."

She also reported that the rains affected different coffee and pepper plantations in the area.

Finally, the secretary assured that despite the increase, there is no danger of overflowing of rivers or dams in the state.

37 municipalities in Puebla still without electricity

Meanwhile, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) detailed the progress made to reestablish the energy service in the 57 municipalities, affecting 227,703 inhabitants of the northern zone.

According to the Commission, as of 8:46 a.m. on Monday August 23rd, 60 percent of the homes that suffered service interruptions had had their power restored.

In 20 municipalities, power service has been at least partially restored, while 37 municipalities in the northern highlands are still without electricity.

Finally, the Commission informed that they continue working to reestablish service in municipalities with difficult access due to damage to roads in the area.

