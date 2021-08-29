The organization Article 19 published their first-half of the year report about the free speech in Mexico, which reports 362 aggressions against journalists, it means one every 12 hours.

Puebla sets as one of the states with more aggressions against journalists. In the first six months of 2021 were registered 22 cases, it means 8 cases per day.

According to Article 19, Puebla is the fourth state with more cases against people who exercise their free speech right, behind Mexico City, Tamaulipas and Quintana Roo.

The report shows that a pattern has been detected against the journalist and media outlets in Puebla:

"Puebla has the third place with 22 aggressions with specific violent patterns that sets the state in the top 5 where the media and journalist are attacked, in the last 3 years ".

The report also shows that Puebla is entity with more attacks coming from public servants. Public officials, civilian security forces and the armed forces are the responsible of 37.33 percent of 2021 aggressions.

The most common aggressions against journalist and media are intimidation and harassment (31.21 percent), threats (14. 91 percent), and physical attacks (9.66 percent).

The numbers of aggressions against media has increased in the last years, in 2017, Puebla registered 26 aggressions, and in the first half oh the year, the state is about to reach this number.

Finally, the report shows that five journalists were killed in Mexico in the first half of 2021, and the journalist from Sonora, Jorge Molontzin is disappear.

📢 De enero a junio del 2021, se registraron 362 agresiones contra la prensa, lo que equivale a 1 cada 12 horas. 🔍 Conoce este y otros hallazgos en el informe del 1° semestre del año sobre la libertad de expresión en México: ➡️ https://t.co/Mso5ePC60O pic.twitter.com/5uQjqqXv1Q — ARTICLE 19 MX-CA (@article19mex) August 24, 2021

