The seismic activity of the Popocatépetl volcano is not related to the formation of the sinkhole in Santa María Zacatepec, according to members of the UNAM's Geology Institute.

During the conference "Let's talk about sinkholes and other geological phenomena", Dr. Ramón Espinasa Perela explained the geological conditions of the area, where the sinkhole is located.

According to Dr. Espinasa, the Santa María Zacatepec ground, has been formmed by volcanoes material emitted in the last 30 thousand years.

For this cause, the current seismic and volcanic activity of tChe Popocatépetl does not have to do with the formation of the sinkhole, the reason is more because of the characteristics of the land.

The near future of what may happen with the sinkhole in uncertain, and therefore, montoring must continue, ensures the geologist.

“ Things can be done to prevent the sinkhole from evolving, for example, the slopes can be stabilized. However, they are extremely expensive procedures and it would be necessary to be sure if it's worth saving the lands around the sinkhole”, said Dr. Espinasa.

According to him, filling the sinkhole with soil or rocks is not an option because the water will continue to erode. So, the observation of this phenomenon must go on.

Since last July 17, the sinkhole has been delimeted with a fence to prevent people or animal from approaching the area, as it is considered an ustable space.

The latest report from the State Civil Protection said that the sinkhole measures 122 meters on his longest side and 126 on its shortest side and no diameter growth has been reported for more than three weeks.

This is how it was lived

(In spanish) With de geologists Ramón Espinasa, Jesús Aceves, Sergio Rodríguez, Antonio López, Paul Rene and Wendy Morales.

