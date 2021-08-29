In the first half of the year, in Puebla was a femicide every 4.6 days, since the total amount is about 39 cases, according with data from the Observatory of Social and Gender Violence (OVSG because it meaning in Spanish)

According to Elias Ellacuria Human Rights Institute (IDEHIE) of the IBERO Puebla, the counting was made through a hemerographic research, where they found that six of the cases were matched a relationship with a man who performed the crime, another victim did not know her aggressor, three more cases were performed by a family member, and the rest were unknown.

In this way, they explained that the femicides occurred in 19 towns of Puebla, but the capital was the one with more cases, with 9 of these, Followed by Atlixco with six cases and Tecamachalco with four.

Recommended to read: The Government approved the Law for the Search of People.

In Cuapiaxtla de Madero there were three femicides, in Cuautempan and Tochtepec two in each one, and in other unspecified towns were thirteen.

They explained that during the first half of 2021, 19 violent homicides against women were registered, however, there is not enough data to classify them as femicides.

Accordingly, the report information of Violence against Women, from the Executive Secretariat of the National Security System (SESNSP), indicates that Puebla is in seventh place nationally in femicides during the first six month of the year, but only counts 22 cases.

In addition, the first place is sets by the State of Mexico with 66 cases, followed by Jalisco with 43 cases, and Veracruz in third place with 39 cases.

The Article 325 of the Federal Criminal Code establishes that the crime of femicide is performed by anyone who deprives a woman of her life for gender- based reasons. It is considered that there are gender- based reasons when any of the following situations:

1. The victim has signs of sexual violence of any kind.

2. The victim has injuries or mutilations, prior or subsequent to the deprivation of life or acts of necrophilia.

3.There are antecedents or data of any type relate with family violence, work or school environment, of the active subject against the victim.

4. There is a sentimental, affective or trusting relationship between the perpetrator and the victim.

5. Exist data that stablishes they were threats related to the criminal act, harassment or injuries of the active subject against the victim.

6. The victim is incommunicado, whatever the time prior to the deprivation of life.

7. The body of the victim is exposed or exhibited in a public place.

POB/KPM