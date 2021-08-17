The Mexico's Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP according with the abbreviation in Spanish) has published the report of the National statistics of the single emergency number 9-1-1.

This report includes the latest statistics until the 30th of June of this year, which shows Puebla in the ninth place that executed calls to the emergency number in the first half of the year.

From Puebla has been performed 1,219,428 calls, and approximately a million hasn’t gone forward.

Having this amount of calls, that hasn’t gone forward, Puebla was in 8th place being one of the states with less percentage of calls that were not taken, it leads to a delay to take the real emergencies.

These numbers indicate that Puebla has a median of 282 calls per hour to the emergency number 911.

The calls performed from the poblanos land had as purpose attend to the following needs:

Security- 63 percentage

Health care- 11 percentage

General Help- 8 percentage

Civilian protection- 3 percentage

Public services- 1 percentage

Others- 14 percentage

Likewise, the reports show the main reasons of why the Puebla’s calls hasn’t gone forward, here they are:

Calls performed as a joke by kids

Silent call

Calls that did not represent an emergency

Calls by teenagers or adults as a joke

The report indicates that as a country level the emergency number had received 29.88 millions of calls during the first half of this year, and this is the smallest amount of calls since 2016, the year when this program was opened.

According to the Executive there are 192 Emergency Call Centers (CALLE according to the abbreviation in Spanish) that serve all the Mexican emergency calls.

Finally, the Mexican Department of Public Safety reminds that these calls could not be reported before the authority, but reported as an emergency event.

Translation: Luba Michelle García Vega

Original text: Rodrigo Peña

POB/JCSD