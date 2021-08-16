Puebla has administered 4 thousand 831complete doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to inmates, positioning it at the fifth place in the country with most vaccinated inmates.

According to the national Human Rights Commission, Puebla only ranks below:

CDMX: 20,356 inmates

Baja California: 12,809 inmates

Chihuahua: 8,255 inmates

Veracruz: 6,465 inmates

Original article in Spanish: Puebla es quinto lugar nacional en reos vacunados contra COVID-19

According to the Mexico's National Human Rights Commission, as of August 10, a total of 4,823 men and 18 women had been vaccinated.

The National Human Rights Commission reiterates that “the legal status of persons in detention should not pose an obstacle for the respect and fulfillment of their Human Rights and Guarantees,” furthermore, in February 2021, they made a call on the authorities to provide access to vaccines for inmates.

They also reported that 106,031 people have been vaccinated in prisons nationwide, and that there have been 3,967 positive cases of COVID-19, which has resulted in 272 deaths.

Specifically in Puebla, they have reported an accumulation of 390 infections and 38 deaths, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Translation: Karla Giselle Bonales Ramírez

Original text: Karen Mojica

POB/JCSD