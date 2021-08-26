The rompope is one of the traditional drinks of Mexico, and it comes from the Convents' Viceroyalty in Puebla.

The Clarisas nuns were experts in house ecclesiastic authorities and government staff, when it happens, they prepared the best meals and drinks and the rompope was one of it.

The preparation consist in mix a bitt of milk, cinnamon, eggs and sugar. The nuns offered this to the guests but they never taste it!

The legend says that the half- caste Eduviges who made her vows, learnt to made rompope very well, because she prepared it frequently for Franciscan convent the in Puebla City.

She tasted from time to time and add the special seasoning, also she shared with the nuns how delicious it was.

The Secret Ingredient

The rompope was made just at the convents, after time, they decided start to sell it an it became a strong income to the Clarisas nuns.

Since the viceroyalty time, the original recipe was under the protection of Puebla's convents. In spite that already exist a recipe to prepare rompope, there is an ingredient from the original recipe that is unknown.

This drink is made with egg yolk, vanilla, cinnamon, almond, milk, sugar and liquor, which is a yellow and chunky drink.

