Saul Huerta Corona, who was Morena's Federal Representative in XI Puebla's district, was arrested on August 19th midnight in Mexico City.

The former legislator arrived to the General Prosecutor's Office in Mexico City where he was required for the crimes of aggravated sexual abuse an rape of underage.

Agentes de la @PDI_FGJCDMX de la Fiscalía de Investigación de Delitos Sexuales cumplimentaron esta madrugada en la colonia Roma, una orden de aprehensión en contra de Benjamín Saúl “N”, por su probable participación en el delito de violación equiparada. En breve más información. pic.twitter.com/9nGK8WYQ0s — Fiscalía CDMX (@FiscaliaCDMX) August 19, 2021

On April 21st, Huerta Corona, who wanted to be elected again one more time in his district, were charged to rape an underage of 15 years old in a hotel in Mexico City. However, he was in freedom because his privilege called "fuero", it was gave to him because he was part of the government.

The kid declared before the authorities that he was with Huerta Corona because "work business", and then the Representative started to touch him in a disrespectful way for this reason the kid ask to help to the hotel's manager.

Consequently, in a news conference, the Representative argues that it was "backmail", and arbitrary detention. He also argues that his freedom is because his innocence.

Therefore, in Ciro Gomez Leyva's news program at night was shown an audio that, apparently, shows Saul Huerta Corona talking about an economic agreement to the kid's mother, bribing her to take away the suit against him.

