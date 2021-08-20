Topos team: Soccer empowering blind women

Aide Hernandez, the striker of the Topos feminine soccer team ensures that playing soccer helped her apply her skills in the field, but mostly outside the field.

The ball looks like a normal one, but it posses a essential characteristics to the game. Circular shape, heavier than normal, and jingle when it moves, these are the key element's characteristic to play soccer for blind people.

The ball daces around the field to the sound of the soccer team's screaming -In the way! or Here, here!-. To be in the same mood two strikers and two defensive use a eye mask to cover their sight.

In the field, you can hear many different sounds like the instructions of their goalkeeper guide saying "to the left", "to the right", "to the center", back to their adversary's goal while the goalkeeper gives the movements to the defense.

Soccer to the blinds in Puebla

The most popular sport in Mexico is soccer, for sure everyone of us knows at least one person who plays soccer. The soccer's fans say that it is for everyone, but not everyone feel it at the same level.

What can we do when we cannot see soccer? You feel it!

Soccer for the blinds and weak-sighted brings the opportunity to be part of this sport, also part of the common life.

Puebla has the first feminine soccer team for blind and weak sighted people called TOPOS FEMENINE, well known as topas. It was created in 2016.

The gains of playing soccer are: developing their senses to the maximum, be able to develop their selves, and create friendly links, according what María del Carmen Gonzales (TOPOS manager) says.

Topas participated in the first soccer game of the club facing Argentina's team: The Warriors of Córdoba. They also had played against Jalisco's team three times, wining two times and drawing one.

You feel soccer!

Young, intelligent, and independent. Aide Hernandez Romero is 24 years old and is weak- sighted, she also is one of Topa's strikers.

The weak- sighted wasn't a obstacle, because she also has a bachelors degree in Modern and applied languages. When she started to feel the soccer, she knew that there was the place.

" I spent most of my time studying, and when they realized that I started to hang out, and performing different activities meanwhile in the sport area and daily life, they wanted to stop me, but through my acts I show what I really wanted and I started to do the thing by my own ", she said.

Topos feminine soccer team is a family. Teammates support and motivate among them. They know if some of the team scores is the effort of everyone in the team. If you see them training, what you can see will be unity, diversion, and happiness. Also you will feel the brotherhood in each movement in the field.

However, taking the decision of being part and start to play is not easy, but once you start, you can't stop, Aide said.

If you play frequently soccer, you will teach your senses and time by time it becomes easier to your body, developing many abilities that will be helpful inside and outside the field

You'll be empowered

Aide ensures that playing a sport, in her case soccer, will be helpful to be free, and little by little become self- reliant.

These are some reasons of why Aide Hernandez and Maria del Carmen Gonzales invite every women to be part of TOPOS team in Puebla, they also are seeking for an opportunity to participate in a national competition.

How is it played?

This game is to blind and weak- sighted people. The games are played with an eye mask that everyone could be in the same mood explains the manager's team.

The ball

The ball in soccer for blind people has inside a rattle with the purpose that the players can hear it when it moves, and is heavier than normal to avoid it bounces among the field, and stays most of the time in the floor.

The team

It is played in a indoor soccer field, and different people participate in the game.

" This kind of games consist in five soccer player in the field by team, and all the audience stay quiet, what means that the noise comes from the field because players must be in constant communication al the time" , says Maria del Carmen Gonzales.

1.- Defense: its responsibility is to keep the opponents outside the goal.

2.-Striker: its responsibility is to defend in the first line the team and score goals.

3.-Goalkeeper: this is the only player in field who can see, and it function is to guide the defense with it voice, in the first 3rd part of the field.

4.- Goalkeeper Guide: the guide is behind his opponent goalkeeper, and it responsibility is guide the strikers to score in the last part of the field.

5.- Manager

The manager is the one who creates the playbook, play strategy, and during the game guide the players who are in the midfield.

The players need to speak all the time saying like "over here" or "over there", and it helps to avoid accidents between both teams.

If you want to know more about this team you can check their Facebook page Fucho para ciegos

