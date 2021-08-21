The Northern Sierra of Puebla, in addition to gift us amazing landscapes and meals, also bring us natural pleasures that make us feel full.

Acachul

One of the traditional drinks at Puebla's Northern Sierra is the "Acachul" liquor made by Acachul seeds and fruits.

This wild fruit is known as Acachul, it comes from Acaxochitlan, it is small and seems like the capulin (another different wild fruit), they grow in the wooded and cool area of the town.

The seed or wild fruit has this peculiar name, it is similar to the grape's bunch and has inside just one seed, the one reacted to the sun or air turning purple at the moment of it exposure.

As well, the Acachul liquor is made with wild cherries and Puebla's booze, while in Hidalgo is made with different fruit's wines as blackberry, lemon, orange, guava, and apple.

The preparation process of this liquor consist in squeeze the fruit, add aguardiente (another kind of alcohol), and sugar. Aguardiente makes faster the process to obtain a desirable wine.

Yolixpa

Some creators mix 23 different aromatic herbs or until 32 herbs in total.

This with the purpose to create the Cuetzalan's traditional drink called the Yolixpa, well reconized as "The Gods' drink".

Because it strong and grim flavor, people from the area use it as a medicine adding some sweetener to stomach problems related.

Town residents tell that in order to prepare this drink is necessary mix all the herb in water, previously mixed with aguardiente because it works as natural conservator.

The Yolixpa since it origins keep a aromatic herbs flavor (like mint, aloe vera, thyme, oregano) without sugar. Its natural color is dark green and a time before they used to use it as a medicine against diabetes.

In the other hand, the sweet Yolixpa has natural flavors, and as a sweetener they use honey or pilocillo (brown sugar) mixing them with the booze.

It is originally from Cuetzalan, but the Yolixpa runs into different towns loke Ayotoxco of Guerrero, Zacapoaxtla, and Apulco. It highlight this drink as the traditional in the Northern area.

The "modern Yolixpa" is mixed with other ingredients like coffee, orange, passion fruit, and coconut.

