Throughout the years, cinema has been one of the clearest demonstrations of art expressed on a screen that is capable of captivating more than one person.

Mexican cinema has proven that its films have the ability to transmit emotions to their audiences from the most dramatic, the funniest, or most terrifying movies.

But, one of the main factors in each of the films is location, which gives a sense of belonging when visiting the same place, or when the film takes place a few streets away from home.

Mexican cinema has gained more strength in the last decades with its films and directors awarded in film festivals.

Puebla has not been left behind and here are the national and international films that have been shot in this classic and beautiful city.

Golden Age

Since the golden age, Puebla had already positioned itself as one of the most important locations for filming a movie, leaving the typical scenes in Mexico City.

One of the first films that used Puebla as the setting for its story was the movie "Enamorada" by Emilio "Indio" Fernandez in 1946 and used places such as the portals of Cholula and the church of San Francisco Acatepec.

Similarly, the 1956 film "Tizoc" was filmed at the Tenango dam in the municipality of Huachinango, even though the story was said to take place in the Oaxaca's Sierra and Mexico City.

Mario Moreno, "Cantinflas" starred in the movie "Pepe" in 1960 and used some of the locations in Puebla to tell the story of a ranch hand who develops a special affection for one of the horses he is in charge of.

Luis Estrada's 1999 satirical comedy "La ley de Herodes" uses the Tehuacán- Cuicatlán biosphere to create the fictitious municipality of "San Pedro de los Saguaros".

Recent movies

The Forts of Loreto and Guadalupe were used to recreate the war scenes of the confrontation between the Zacapoaxtlas and the French military, as in 2012, "Cinco de Mayo: La batalla" (Cinco de Mayo: The Battle) was filmed there.

Other similar productions that were filmed in Puebla are:

"Arráncame la vida" (2008).

"Martín al amanecer" (2013)

"Las horas contigo" (2014)

"¿Qué le dijiste a dios?" (2014)

"Enamorándome de Abril" (2015)

"La Trisia" (2015)

These films showed the Portales del Centro Histórico, the neighborhood of El Alto, the church of Tonantzintla, Atlixco and Zapotitlán Salinas.

International films

As for international films, "Frida", starring Salma Hayek, was filmed in 2002, in the Presno House, which was used to recreate the interior of both New York and Parisian buildings, as well as the municipal cemetery and the restaurant "La Guadalupana".

The movie "Man on Fire" in 2004, starring actor Denzel Washington, used the streets of the zocalo of Puebla City, as well as the Avenida de Juan de Palafox y Mendoza to film action sequences.

"Vantage Point" in 2008 used the Historic Center of the city of Puebla for some scenarios within its plot.

"Cristiada" in 2012, based on an episode of the Cristero War of 1926 used locations in Cuetzalan.

Animated films

Animated films also use Puebla as a reference for their fantasy-filled worlds. Such is the case of the 2007 film "La Leyenda de la Nahuala" which tells the story of Leo San Juan, a boy who sets out to rescue his brother from the clutches of Nahuala.

It shows places such as the Palafoxiana Library, the Cathedral, the mansions of the Historic Center, the former convent of San Francisco, La Casa de Alfeñique and the kitchen of Santa Rosa.

