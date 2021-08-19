Santa Clara cookies: A gastronomic Puebla's tradition.

The Santa Clara cookies were born in Puebla, and have been made since colonial time. Nowadays these are one of the emblematics candies bestsellers.

After the Spanish arrived in Mexico many products were brought to the country like sugar cane, cattle, etc. the Puebla's traditional candies emerged after a different mixture of cultures as Arab, Spanish and Indigenous.

These cookies were created in the monasteries during colonial time, firstable to say thanks to the benefactor, and then they started to sell them.

In fact, during colonial times the nuns, the ones who lived in the monasteries, have created many recipes that nowadays give identity to the Puebla's gastronomy. One of them was the Santa Clara cookies recipe.

People say that in Santa Clara’s monastery a nun tried to create a new recipe, and after mixing many ingredients randomly obtained what we know as Santa Clara cookie: a small cookie with a sweet cover of pepita seed.

Nowadays the Santa Clara cookies are the best sellers dessert of the Puebla's candies shops, it's what ensures Juan Hernandez Fuentes owner of a traditional candy factory called Casa Don Juan, where they have been elaborating these cookies for four generations before.

How are Santa Clara cookies elaborate?

The Santa Clara cookies are made by a cookie with a base of wheat flour, and on the top a kind of pepita seed’s jam, because that it requires two different process:

1.- Cookie

The cookie in general is made with flour, sugar, pork fat, egg yolk, baking soda, and other ingredients to complement it.

Then they make the dough, and when it is ready you must spread it on the table, cut it in small circles (you will decide the size), then to make it easier you need to shape it with a special cast, and at the end spread it on the backing sheet.

At the beginning, the cookies’ shapes were made by hand with some pinches in the borders, and the way the cookies look wasn’t too strict, according to what Juan Hernandez said.

The next step is baking for 12 to 15 minutes, when the cookies are ready let it cool for a while to put in the pepita’s jam.

2.- Center

The jam will be set on the top of this cookie. This jam is made with pumpkin seed, sugar, milk, and other ingredients. Firstly, the pepita must be in water a whole day to take off the cover that is upon it.

Secondly, we are going to wash it, grind it, and incorporate the sugar previously cooked to nougat. This mixture needs to get cool, then beat for some minutes until it shows a pretty good texture, color, and consistency, said Juan Hernandez.

At the end of both processes, the jam needs to be applied in the center-top of each cookie.

A tradition

Since the last four generations before, The Juan Hernandez Fuentes’ family have produced and distributed the Santa Clara cookies and other different traditional candies from Puebla.

Juan Hernandez tells that his grandpa (the one who was baker) was sought by the nuns to make the cookies when the best sellers were at their peak.

“ He had a gift, a one that anyone in the family had. He could smell and taste a product, and he knew exactly what the product had, including the portions of each ingredient” , assures.

With that gift, my grandpa said to the nuns that he will help them to produce the Santa Clara cookies, but he will improve the recipe. The recipe was modified to become better than the Santa Clara nuns’ cookies, after that he started to have more buyers at the market.

Because the Santa Clara cookies were not the only products that the family’s factory produced, my grandpa gave it to his older son, Juan (this is the reason for the candy shop name) to elaborate and distribute the Santa Clara cookies, said Juan.

Now Juan Hernandez is the third generation, and his children are the fourth generation that produce and distribute this Puebla's gem, as well the yams, the polvorón with caramel nut, some dulces de leche, rosquilla glaseada with cinnamon or chocolate, also the mollete poblano that is considerate a traditional dessert of the Chile en Nogada (one of the stars of the Puebla's gastronomy), and the polvoron sevillano (another delicious dessert).

