Versión original en español

Women in Afghanistan are fighting back and protesting in order to be safe, but also to prevent the Taliban from taking away the rights they have worked so hard to gain in recent years.

According to Farzana Kochai, an Afghan parliamentarian, there are two possible scenarios:

One, the Taliban allow them to receive education and have a job, although they place certain limitations, or number two: The Taliban “eliminate” completely women from the society, forbidding them leaving the house, among other drastic measures.

“ We have a generation that grows up with many rights that can be taken away easily. Again, there will be a possible battle between men and society. If we cannot make an agreement with the Taliban, If they cannot give some freedom to Afghan people, then there will be resistance ”, she said.

Besides, Afghan women human rights defenders have denounced that the Taliban started to hunt house by house, in order to intimidate them and prevent a revolution against them.

“ The activists are trapped here, we hide into the houses of our friends or relatives, and we cannot go out because it is a risk to us” , said Humira Saqib, one of the country’s best- known activists.

Women seek to keep their rights

In Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, there are already many women protesting to defend their rights, as they do not want to accept the Taliban’s impositions, who are seeking to “eliminate” them and pretend they do not exist, since time before.

“ As a woman, I feel like a victim in this politic war started by men, I have the feeling that I cannot laugh out again anymore; to listen to my favorite songs; to hang out with my friends or even drink a coffee together; wear my favorite dress yellow or wear my favorite lipstick pink. I cannot go to work anymore or graduate from my career where I’ve been working so hard for years”, a young woman said to the local media.

Malala Yousafzai, who survived being shot by the Taliban in 2012 in pursuit of women’s education, spoke out against the actions against Afghan women and acknowledged that there is a “humanitarian crisis”.

Khalida Popal, founder of the Afghan national soccer team, commented in the national media that she was telling the team to hide, and If was necessary, to delete their social networks.

The Taliban in the power: Ban against Afghan women

The Taliban impose a radical and restrictive interpretation of the Islamic law, this one significantly restricts women’s rights. For example, upon their arrival in Afghanistan, that ordered the removal of women’s image in the streets because they offended their sensibilities.

Among the prohibitions against Afghan women with the Taliban’s arrival, and what women are fighting to avoid, are:

Women were not allowed to work just at home, except in very limited circumstances as medical personnel.

Women were not allowed to leave their homes unless they were accompanied by male relatives.

Women were not allowed to be serve for a men- doctor

Women were not allowed to deal business with men

Women were barred from attending schools

Women had to wear coverings from head to toe

Women were not allowed to wear make up

Women were not allowed to talk or be touched by men, just their father, husband or brother.

Women were not allowed to laugh out loud

Women will be torture if they do not follow these rules.

And continue …

Women were not allowed to show their ankles

Women will be torture If they have sex outside marriage

Women were not allowed to wear heels

Women were not allowed to take a taxi without a male relative

Women were not allowed to play sports

Women were not allowed to drive a bike or moto.

Women were not allowed to wear eye- catching colors in their outfits

Women were not allowed to gather for recreational purposes.

Women were not allowed to wash their clothes in a river or outside places

Women were not allowed to use their balconies.

Mandatory opaque windows not to be seen from the street

Tailors were not allowed to measurements of women

Women were not allowed to use public restrooms

Women were not allowed to travel in the same bus that men travel.

Women were not allowed to be photographed.

Modifications of the nomenclature of streets and squares that include the word “woman”.

Prohibition of women’s images in magazines, books, or in the walls.

How to help Afghan women?

In order to support Afghan women, the feminist organization Women’s Human Rights Campaign (WHRC) shared petitions that can be signed and ask people to consider donating to the organizations that created them, which they verified.

Here we give you different options:

Request to United Kingdom to protect Afghan women’s freedom and security: https://www.change.org/p/uk-parliament-protect-the-freedom-and-safety-of-afghan-women-and-girls

Request to Italian to create humanitarian corridors: https://www.change.org/p/ministero-esteri-corridoi-umanitari-per-le-donne-afghane

Request Australian to carry the most helpless Afghan families https://www.change.org/p/minister-for-home-affairs-bring-our-vulnerable-afghan-families-to-australia

Request to Spain to demand the arrivals to every country that they wish: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeVcbfdEoAAM4cbl4SexS40D8_BZdwUEPFqyb2mmgIookv1hA

Free Afghanistan : https://www.afghanistan-libre.org/en/home-page/

Revolutionary Afghan Women Association: http://www.rawa.org/index.php

Afghan Women Mission: http://www.afghanwomensmission.org/

Red Europea de Mujeres Migrantes: http://www.afghanwomensmission.org/

Women for Afghan Women: https://womenforafghanwomen.org/

CARE Internacional: one of the biggest humanitarian organization in the world, with a long history helping Afghan people: http://my.care.org/site/PageServer?pagename=Home

