Lilia Cedillo Ramírez will be the first woman to occupy the office of Presideny of the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla (BUAP), after winning the election for the 2021-2025 term.

According to information released by the BUAP, Lilia Cedillo won 213 of the 218 sectorial votes, over Guadalupe Grajales, who obtained four and Ricardo Paredes who got one.

During the election day, 68.13 percent of the electoral roll participated and the winner was supported by more than 72 thousand votes in the Electronic Sectorial Canvassing Process for the election of BUAP's President for the 2021-2025 term.

This day began at 8:00 a.m. and 88,374 votes were counted, out of a 129,718 university students. BUAP had the largest election in the history of the university.

The BUAP had the largest election in its history, which was also the first in which the electronic voting mode was used, due to the sanitary conditions established by the COVID-19.

Dr. Lilia Cedillo, who was director of the Biomolecular Detection Center at BUAP, was one of the three candidates who ran in this electoral process.

The inauguration ceremony for Dr. Lilia Cedillo, who will succeed José Alfonso Esparza Ortiz, will take place on October 4.

Next Wednesday, September 22, during the XI meeting and IX extraordinary session, the Honorable University Council will qualify as legal, valid and legitimate the electoral process for the appointment of the President of BUAP for the period 2021-2025.

The inauguration is going to take place on October 4, the date on which President Alfonso Esparza Ortiz will deliver his last report of work.

