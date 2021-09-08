Magic Towns are places that have historical, symbolic, natural and socio-cultural qualities in abundance. They are excellent destinations to get to know Mexico in depth.

In the state of Puebla there are ten Magic Towns that offer an enriching and valuable experience. These places transmit their magic through gastronomy, traditions, culture and incredible nature.

In Poblanerías we tell you which are these magical towns and why they are so well known.

Zacatlán

This Magic Town is known for its apples, which have been harvested in this place since colonial times. It is currently the main producer of striped apples nationwide.

Every August, the Apple Fair is celebrated for a week. During this period, the day of the Virgin of the Assumption, patron saint of fruit growers, is also celebrated, for which a mass is held and the apple crops are blessed.

Cuetzalan

In this town indigenous culture is preserved, as well as its cuisine and language. In its Sunday market is where this culture stands out the most, as men and women with typical costumes of their communities sell their products and traditional dishes, and a flying show is offered.

Near the town, you can swim in the waterfalls El Salto or Las Golondrinas, practice rappel or rock climbing. There are also camping cabins in Cuetzalan. It is a magical town with architectural beauty, historical richness, well-preserved nature and plenty of culture.

Cholula

This Magic Town is one of the best known cultural and historical attractions in the state of Puebla. It is considered the oldest living city in the American continent because from 500 B.C. to the present day, it has developed continuously.

The archaeological zone of Cholula is a great tourist attraction because the Great Pyramid, its main building, has the largest pyramidal base in the world.

This city is a magical destination because in it you can appreciate the culture, history and architecture of different periods, mainly pre-Hispanic and colonial.

Atlixco

Known as Atlixco de las Flores for its floristic activity, this Magic Town is also a very important agricultural producer in the country, for its variety of fruit and ornamental trees.

Atlixco has buildings and sites of great historical value, such as the San Juan de Dios Municipal Hospital, the zocalo, some churches and the Municipal Palace.

Xicotepec

The mild climate, coffee, fog and rain are characteristic of Xicotepec de Juárez. This place has coffee farms open to the public to enjoy the beverage and learn about its infusion.

One of the attractions of this town is the Central Garden, a harmonious place full of flowers and trees, with a kiosk where the local bands play in the evenings.

To learn about history, a visit to the Casa Carranza Museum is a must. In this place, before being a museum, it was a house where the autopsy of President Venustiano Carranza was performed when he was recently assassinated in Tlaxcalantongo.

Tlatlauquitepec

It is a Magic Town is known for its traditional gastronomy. It has a lot of history, as well as culture, but its main characteristic is its abundant nature.

In Tlatlaquitepec you can camp, climb, practice rappel, mountain biking, jump from a zip line, take a boat ride, etcetera. Two of its most visited attractions are the Soledad Dam and the Tenaxate Waterfall.

Chignahuapan

This Magic Town is visited mainly at the end of the year, when Christmas is in the air. This is because it becomes an attraction to acquire the most colorful baubles, which are produced in local workshops, and thus decorate the Christmas trees.

In addition, Chignahuapan has a lot of nature, culture and history, highlighting among them its Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, its pre-Hispanic ceremonies and its waterfalls.

Huauchinango

It is a town that maintains its colonial style, so to appreciate it, it is advisable to take a walk through its cobblestone streets, visit its various churches and visit its colorful main square.

Huauchinango is an ideal place for nature and adventure lovers. In its surroundings there are hills, rivers and waterfalls where you can do activities such as fishing and rappel. The Necaxa dam is also one of the most visited places, since it is customary to fish in it and enjoy the scenery it offers.

Pahuatlán

Full of traditions and crafts, this town is characterized by its elaboration with ancestral techniques of amate paper, the oldest in Mexico; and maintains the tradition of the dance of the flyers.

Walking through the streets of Pahuatlan is worthwhile, so you can get to know the magic of this place and all its traditional crafts. Its most famous attraction is the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla suspension bridge, which passes over the Pahuatitla River and connects Pahuatlán with Xolotla, a Nahua community.

Tetela de Ocampo

Tetela de Ocampo was named a magic town in 2020. Its name means "the place where the hills abound", and in these very hills are hidden the Aconco Waterfalls, an ecotourism center where you can swim, rappel and hike, go horseback riding, and even stay in eco-friendly cabins in the area.

Other things to do when visiting Tetela are: visit the Santa Maria de la Asuncion Church, visit the Museum of the Tres Juanes, explore the Acocomoca caves, attend the Huehue Festival, venture into the Zotolo Hill, enjoy the works of the Tlapalcalli House Museum and delight yourself with the gastronomy of the region.

Read it in spanish here.

__

POB/KPM