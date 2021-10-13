Majo Rodriguez, Poblana driver, will participate in the Ultimate Road Race

Majo Rodríguez, the Poblana driver will debut in the Ultimate Road Race 2021 as the Italian driver Prisica Taruffi's navigator.

Maria Jose Rodriguez will accomplish another on achievement in her driver career in October 15th, when she will participate for the first time in the Ultimate Road Race, driving an Alfa Romeo 1960.

For this race, "Majo" will join Prisca Taruffi, a 62 years old Italian driver, daughter of Piero Taruffi's, who participated in Formula 1 Racing and won the Ultimate Road Race 2nd Edition in 1951.

In interview with Poblanerias, Maria Jose explains how was the process to participate for the fist time in a rally kind race:

"Two weeks ago I got in touch with The Italy- Mexico foundation to be co- driver to the race, because they were searching to get a completely feminine team, formed by Mexican and Italian drivers".

Despite of her experience in racing world, this will be her first time being co- driver in a event like this, also she explains what will be her function inside the car during the contest:

"In rally races, is known as navigator, and we are the driver's eyes, I mean, to see more than the driver can see physically. We have a notebook where the route and turns are set, and we say to the driver the things coming, like type of turn, trees or cants".

Prisca and Majo will be the only feminine team and will participate in an Alfa Romeo 1960 car in the category "Classic" with cars made before 1970.

What is the the Ultimate Road Race 2021?

This will be the thirty-ninth edition of the Ultimate Road Race, the one is played with rally kind cars, and since 1988 is racing year by year through Mexican highways wit different car's categories that rice by groups.

In 1950, the Federal Government leaded by Miguel Aleman Valdés, decided to create this race to promote the recent creation of the Ultimate Road Race and use this contest as a touristic attraction and international investments.

To "Majo", the communication with her partner will be essential to get good results in the seven days of competition.

"Yeah, I'm a little bit nervous, because I know that according what I say to Prisca our lives will depend on. The most important is the communication between navigator and driver, also the physical and mental efficiency are a key piece".

The Ultimate Road Race route 2021

This year, the race will start in Oaxaca, south of Mexico, and every day a different route will be driven during the jouney to continue until they get the finish line. This year it will be in Saltillo, Coahuila.

October 15th: Oaxaca to Veracruz

October 16th: Veracruz to Mexico City

October 17th: Mexico City to Morelia

October 18th: Morelia to Aguascalientes

October 19t: Aguascalientes to Durango

October 20th: Durango to Parras (Coahuila)

October 21st: Parras to Saltillo

On Saturday October 16th, they will drive through Puebla. The route will be through Puebla-Tehuacan Federal Highway and will pass through Tepeaca, Tecamachalco, Amozoc and in front of the racetrack Miguel E. Abed before they depart to Tlaxcala.

It's calculate that The Ultimate Road Race will pass though Amozoc approximately on Saturday afternoon.

Translation by: Luba Michelle García Vega

POB/JCSD