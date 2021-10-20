Analco quarter, to the other side of the river

Analco is more than just a sunday's marketplace. This quarter hasy played an important take in the cultural history of Puebla.

Analco Quarter history starts in the 16th century, and it's recorded thanks to Novo- Hispanic historians: Miguel Cerón Zapata and Mariano Fernández de Echeverria y Veytia.

Cerón Zapata was a writer of the Cabildo (Puebla's local council) and dedicated his last year of life- between 1713 and 1714- to write a book about Puebla's history. Veytia wrote first: "Historia Antigua de Mexico" (Ancient Mexico History), and in 1779 (a year before his death): "Historia de la fundación de la Ciudad de la Puebla de los Ángeles" ("History of the foundation of Puebla de los Angeles City").

The word "Analco" comes from Nahuatl, and means "to the other side of the river" making reference to the ancient San Francisco river that is near to there.

The quarter emerges as the same time that Puebla did, in 1531. At the beginning, Analco was divided in four slums. The most important was Huilocaltitlán (dove place), where now is located the garden and the temple of Santo Angel Custodio.

In this place indigenous from the mixteca used to live, and little by little dug wells to survive. This wells as Hugo Leicht points out, were located at the 11 Oriente street, between 12 and 18 Sur Streets, but potable water came to the quarter in 1759.

Public lighting, which has been seen as a modernity sign, arrived to Analco until 1935.

Analco's meeting place was the garden, it replaced a square, that at the beginning of the 20th century was used to sell different products by merchants. A fountain was set in 1928 and stands until today.

The garden was opened since 1970, when Carlos J. Arruti was mayor of Puebla. Since that thime the commerce came back to Analco, and on Sundays there is a crowded market.

Temple of Santo Angel Custodio

Analco's church, at the beginning of the 17th century was called "Bendito Angel de la Guardia". Later, in the 18th century people started to called it "Santo Angel Custodio".

It was built as a hermitage in 1560. After, in 1619, was the first enshrine temple. In 1627, when Bernardo Gutierrez de Quiros bishop arrived, the church became a parish church, due to this change the construction was remodeled, and in that time was under Franciscans control.

Soon after, Juan de Palafox y Medina secularize he temple and passed to archdiocese domain. Centuries later, on June 1999, the worship place was affected by an earthquake. The towers of Santo Angel Custodio were restored and it was discovered that, inside them, there were human bones and a painting of Maria Virgin.

