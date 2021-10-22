Atlimeyaya UFO, an enigmatic and mysterious site in Puebla

Various videos have been released showing how puddles of water and cars that come to a "standstill" on the road appear to roll up the slope, defying gravity.

The Marconi Point, located in the state of Puebla, is a place full of enigmas. At the top of the hill is a flying saucer made of aluminum known as the "Atlimeyaya UFO", near a water pump that supplies nearby towns.

But 300 meters ahead of where the UFO is located, the mystery takes over.

Various videos have been released showing how puddles of water and cars that come to a "standstill" on the road appear to roll up the slope, defying gravity.

In 1991, while most were looking for strange objects in the sky, one engineer found the enigmas on the ground.

"Actually, it's an optical illusion," says Norberto Gil Salgado. Engineer Gil was the one who found the Marconi Point on a stretch of the two-lane highway that runs from Metepec to San Baltazar Atlimeyaya.

Its coordinates are: 18 degrees 57 minutes north latitude and 98 degrees 28 minutes west longitude.

Gil Salgado explains that although the north side going towards Atlimeyaya appears to be lower than the south side leading to Metepec; it is actually the opposite. When measuring with an altimeter, it is verified that the north is 80 degrees higher than the southbound side.

The mystery that this site holds, has led it to be considered one of the seven most important UFO sighting sites in Mexico.

In addition to experimenting with geology, the Punto Marconi offers restaurant services, cabin and cottages rentals, hikes and tours, UFO sighting moons, star showers, comets and eclipses.

If you want to visit this UFO, it is located on the Metepec to San Baltazar Atlimeyaya highway W/N in Atlixco.

