Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión original en español

One of the main attractions in the Archeological Zone of Cholula, Puebla, is the tunnel inside of the Great Pyramid.

According to the a National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH, by its acronym in Spanish), the tunnel tour is almost 280 meters in the same way, and is lightly with artificial lights, without risks.

The tunnels were constructed to know the four overlaps that has the base, having approximately 700 meters, distributed stairs and prehispanic construction.

The Biggest Pyramid of Mesoamerica

Cholula's pyramid is considered the biggest construction of Mesoamerica, having a quadrangular base with 400 meters long and almost 400 meters high. In the base can be set twice the area of Teotihuacan Pyramid, “la Pirámide del Sol”.

It’s dedicated to Chinconquiahuitl, God of Rain, who was worship by the Olmec-Xincalanca culture until 1300 A.C.

Also, it was built a wall of adobe bricks in the wall, being different to the normal blocks made by scraps of ceramic, pieces of obsidian and some others materials.

Recommended to read: Trueque de Cholula to be considered cultural heritage

Mixture of Cultures

Its last construction phase was between 200 and 400 years A. C. During Colonial Era was built on the top the Nuestra Señora de los Remedios Church, mixing in this way two cultures, Spanish and prehispanic cultures.

The church construction was done in 1594 and the image of “De los remedios” virgin is the best known in the hispanic world since Tenochtitlan’s conquest.

It was built with braza stone and decorated with gold leaf of 24 carats. The temple has an arch, two twin towers and, in the inside, have a neoclassic style altar as the rest of the decoration.

This content is simultaneously shared in WikiPuebla, to see the original, click here.

Translation by: Luba Michelle García Vega

__

POB/PCL