Este contenido tiene una versión en español

In 2007 in San Juan Raya, a community in the municipality of Zapotitlán Salinas, fossils and footprints of what appears to be a dinosaur were discovered.

A local found the footprints which, according to biologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), are estimated to be between 65 and 110 million years old.

At the site there are 40 footprints of different species of prehistoric animals, believed to be pterosaurs and theropods. Each footprint is 30 to 60 centimeters long and wide and 15 centimeters thick.

According to the popular science magazine ¿Cómo ves?, published by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), for a footprint to be preserved in the fossil record, several factors must coincide.

First, that the organism steps on a place with very fine and moist soil such as mud; that one of those footprints is buried by coarser sediment, such as sand, so that they are protected by the sun, wind and water. Over millions of years, the sediments will turn to rock.

Photos: Agencia Enfoque

From the find, San Juan Raya opened the Turritelas Paleontological Museum and Ecotourism Park where invertebrate fossils and footprints are exhibited.

The site has a paleontological ecotourism program and includes a tour among marine fossils such as mollusks, ammonites and starfish.

The area has become a scientific attraction, and UNESCO is seeking to have it declared a Mixed World Heritage Site to preserve the area, in addition to promoting the richness of the findings.

The name of San Juan Raya is due to the town's patron saint, San Juan Bautista; "Raya" refers to the fact that it is located on the border between the states of Puebla and Oaxaca.

This town is within the Tehuacán- Cuicatlán Biosphere Reserve 35 km southwest of Tehuacán.

Translation by: Karla Giselle Bonales Ramírez