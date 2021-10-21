Nota: Esta nota tiene una versión en español

The Puebla International Airport is located in the municipality of Huejotzingo and serves the Puebla Metropolitan Area. During 2019 (the last year without pandemic) 761 thousand 575 passengers took a plane from or to this airport.

This air terminal is located 30 kilometers northeast of the capital of Puebla, and on average 8 commercial flights arrive and depart daily from the Puebla airport.

How to get to the airport by car

There are two ways to get to the airport by car from the capital of Puebla, both take approximately the same transfer time (between 40 and 50 minutes depending on traffic).

The first option is to take the Mexico - Puebla highway towards the capital of the country and take a detour.

On the other hand, you can take the Federal highway Mexico - Puebla that starts in San Pedro Cholula. This road will take you through several towns in Puebla and before reaching Huejotzingo you take a detour to the right that leads to the airport.

Either route is equally efficient. Although it will depend on the area of the city from which you are moving to decide between one or the other.

There are no tolls to pay on either transfer.

Remember that you can leave your vehicle in the airport parking lot even if it closes overnight, although you will have to pay the parking fee per day.

How to get to the airport by bus

Only one bus line offers transfer service to and from the Puebla International Airport: Estrella Roja.

According to the company, two buses leave daily from the local bus station (CAPU) at 9 and 11 a.m.

As for the returns, buses leave the airport at 10 a.m. and at noon bound for the central bus station without intermediate stops.

The cost of the ticket per trip is 100 pesos (around 5 dollars) and can be purchased at the CAPU ticket offices or at a sales module located in the arrivals area of the airport.

