Located in the heart of Northern Sierra, 174 kilometers far from Puebla City, Jonotla is a town also known as Xonotla (in Nahuatl) or Ka'xunik (in Totonac) and it means "place where flourish jonote"

Jonote is a tree of Tiliaceae family where is obtained fiber to make rope and many handicrafts. It's a endemic of Mexico and Central America, also it's oil is used to heal injuries.

In the town, is one of the fog forest, that rarely exist nowadays in Mexico. It keeps his biodiversity, like the mineral spring of crystal water, being home of many birds and mammals.

Jonotla has the famous Peñon that you can visit, it's one os the most representatives sanctuaries of the Sierra, where citizens used to adore Tepeyolotli, "Corazon del monte" (The heart of the mountain).

The legend says that during a water fall next to Peñon, after a downfall, there were shaped the Guadalupe Virgin image, the one was on a rock, and is protected by a glass, surrounded of a church that looks like emerges of the Sierra.

All of these intensify Nahua and Totonac pilgrimages, especially on October 22nd (the anniversary day).

San Juan Bautista Church

This building has a Renaissance XVI Century style, with an atrium where is overseen the isolated tower that shows it stone rigs.

In the facade stand out its buttresses, inside is a single nave covered with barrel vault and a dome over a drum, intensifying the neoclassical altarpiece of the baptistery. It is located in Matamoros Leon Street, between Vicario and Cuautemoc Street.

It also has many natural attractions such as the Tepetitlan caves, which keep beautiful forms os stalactites and stalagmites, likewise there are the Zampoala and Torsan rivers, where you can swim, and there is a viewpoint with an extraodinary panoramic view of the Northern Sierra.

The Patronal Feast day is on June 24th, in honor to San Juan Bautista. On the eve, they have religious celebrations, processions, popular fairs, fireworks, music, dances, and traditional dances of Huhues, Locos, Spanish, and Moros.

