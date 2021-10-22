Nota: Esta nota tiene una versión en español

The Serdán Alatriste family headed by Doña Carmen Alatriste, granddaughter of the former Liberal Puebla governor Miguel Cástulo Alatriste, and Manuel Serdán Guames, a shoemaker from the city, had as children Carmen, Natalia, Aquiles and Máximo Serdán.

Natalia Serdán Alatriste was born on March 29, 1875. She was the second of the Serdán Alatriste brothers.

When Natalia Serdán married Manuel Sevilla, she received as a wedding gift, a house located in Portería de Santa Clara number 4, in the city of Puebla. (Currently the Museum of the Mexican Revolution.)

In that house, Natalia rented her brother Aquiles a room on the ground floor of the Santa Clara Portería house.

The Serdán Alatriste revolutionary story started because of all the injustices by Mucio O. Martínez, Puebla City governor, and Porfirio Díaz, in national level, by that time the Serdan siblings joined to the Anti- reeleccionista party, leaded by Francisco I. Madero.

Within the party, the responsibility was, among other things, to distribute ammunition and gunpowder throughout the Puebla region, and to support the outbreak of the National Revolution on November 20, 1910.

Achilles guarded at home the weapons that he bought from various armories located in the cities of Puebla and Mexico.

This arsenal arrived at the house in large bundles wrapped were confused with packages of dried and salty meat; part of the war munitions were transported by the women of the family: Filomena del Valle de Serdán, Carmen and Natalia Serdán.

However, on November 18, two days before the national schedule, Miguel Cabrera, head of the Puebla Police, conducted a search of the Serdán brothers' house and, given their impediment, who felt discovered, the fray began.

During the attack, Natalia was able to make a hole in the wall of her bedroom that connected her to an adjoining house that at that time was a sweet potato store. Through that hole he managed to get his children and those of his brother Achilles and they were able to escape.

Meanwhile, Carmen took up arms and fought in the same way that her brothers did and survived until the end, when the State officials won and took the house.

She was detained and led to declare what had happened; in his statement he always defended his brother Achilles.

The figure of Carmen Serdán broke with all the stereotypes of bourgeois women of the time, based on the fact that she was the first revolutionary, and one of the many women who supported the Maderista movement.

Luis Pastor and Carreto describe in the book: Two heroines: Carmen and Natalia Serdán that Carmen was one of the parts in the gear of his circle. She had the subtlety and congenital refinement characteristic of the educated and spiritually developed Puebla woman.

Translation by: Luba Michelle García Vega

