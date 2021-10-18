Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión original en español

Atlixco is one of the Magic Towns of Puebla, known mainly for the cultivation of flowers and plants, which are marketed in its various nurseries. Therefore, when visiting this municipality, people look for where to buy orchids, succulents, various types of flowers, poinsettias, trees, among others.

The nurseries in Atlixco have even become a tourist destination, because not only among citizens of the Magic Town come to these, but also from other parts of the state and other nearby.

Therefore, in Poblanerías.com we compiled the essential information to make this guide of nurseries that people should visit on their way through Atlixco, so as not to miss the variety of plants and flowers that the area offers.

Atlixco, the ideal place to buy flowers

Atlixco is located half an hour from Puebla, in addition to nurseries, has multiple restaurants to eat before or after strolling among plants, and has as tourist attractions:

El Zócalo

The Huey Atlixcáyotl, every last Sunday of September

Spas

Xtremo Parque

The Illuminated Village, in December

The Wide Staircase

Among others

Atlixco nurseries: the most recommended and how to get there

The area where nurseries in Atlixco, Puebla, abound is Calle 4 de Mayo, which later becomes Calle 20 Poniente, along both are located the various businesses, although in other parts of the municipality there are others.

Some of the most sought after and most recommended on the Internet, where you find plants from 10 pesos, are:

Vivero Xalpatlaco

It has a wide assortment of plants, flowers, trees, and even various items to care for them as fertilizer and food. They also have pots of different sizes and shapes.

Some of the specimens they sell are: cempasúchil flower (seasonal), Brazilian rose trees, cactus, succulents, lilis, orchids, nochebuenas and Christmas trees (seasonal).

Location: 20 Pte #2501.

Megaviveros

It is a union of nurserymen who commercialize bromeliads, cacti, astronomical, seasonal plants, cradle of Moses, hyacinths, succulents, tulips, daffodils, orchids, among other specimens.

Location: 4 de Mayo #3101.

Vivero Las Arboledas

It is usually recommended for having affordable costs, in potted plants, cacti, succulents, fruit plants and carnivorous plants, lady's claw, nochebuenas (seasonal), as well as other products for their care.

Location: 20 Pte. S/N. (Next to Vivero Xalpatlaco).

Vivero Cabrera

It is one of the most popular places to get almost any type of plant, as the variety is extensive, including trees, palms, pots, products for the care of specimens, among others. In addition, you can ask for advice on how to preserve flowers.

Megaviveros

It is a union of nurserymen who commercialize bromeliads, cacti, astronomical, seasonal plants, cradle of Moses, hyacinths, succulents, tulips, daffodils, orchids, among other specimens.

Location: 4 de Mayo #3101.

Vivero Las Arboledas

It is usually recommended for having affordable costs, in potted plants, cacti, succulents, fruit plants and carnivorous plants, lady's claw, nochebuenas (seasonal), as well as other products for their care.

Location: 20 Pte. S/N. (Next to Vivero Xalpatlaco).

Vivero Cabrera

It is one of the most popular places to get almost any type of plant, as the variety is extensive, including trees, palms, pots, products for the care of specimens, among others. In addition, advice can be requested to preserve the flowers.

Location: 4 de Mayo #76.

Magic Garden

This commercial space of flowers and plants has a typical restaurant, in addition to its large botanical garden. They have more than 1,500 species, such as tulips, telephones, celosias, canary eyes, muses, salamanders, zinnias, crocuses, among others.

Location: Carr. Atlixco - Izúcar de Matamoros #206, col. Ricardo Flores Magón.

Other nurseries that sell a variety of plants, flowers and trees, are:

Viveros de Atlixco : 20 Pte. #2705.

: 20 Pte. #2705. Vivero Floresa : s/n., Calz 16 de Septiembre.

: s/n., Calz 16 de Septiembre. Vivero Hermanos León : 4 de Mayo #3302.

: 4 de Mayo #3302. Vivero Los Arrayanes : Av. Manuel Gómez Morin lote n°2.

: Av. Manuel Gómez Morin lote n°2. Viveros Gardenias : 20 Pte. #2703.

: 20 Pte. #2703. Vivero Ornamentales Asun : 25 Nte. #1404.

: 25 Nte. #1404. Vivero Las Palmas: Calle 2da José María Morelos #64.

Here, you can see where the nurseries in Atlixco are, to plan your visit:

Translation done by: Karla Giselle Bonales Ramírez

--

POB/LFJ