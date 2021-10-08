José Antonio Hipólito Espino Mora, better known as 'Clavillazo' was an actor and comedian from Puebla with more than 30 years of experience in theater and film.

'Clavillazo' was born on August 13, 1910 in Teziutlán, Puebla. He was the second of 11 siblings. His parents were Fidel Espino López and Berta Mora Calderón.

His approach to theater began at the Variedades theater in Teziutlán, where he began to surround himself with actors while helping in the marquees. This work allowed him to have his first supporting roles in presentations.

The beginnings of 'Clavillazo'

In the early 1940s, Antonio moved to Mexico City and began acting in different marquee and vaudeville theaters, while selling perfumes to survive.

In his early years, Fernando Soler, an actor, screenwriter, filmmaker and theater producer began to give him supporting roles in his plays and 'Clavillazo' mentioned him as his artistic teacher, as he taught him manners, how to project his voice and have a good diction.

The nickname 'Clavillazo' arises after having had different nicknames, as he was first called 'Chumiate', 'Polidor' and finally 'clavitos', because this character drew nails in his eyes.

Film Career

His first appearance on the big screen was in the film Monte de Piedad, which was directed by Carlos Véjar Cervantes, a filmmaker of the golden age of Mexican cinema and cartoonist for Disney.

Throughout his career he participated as an actor in more than 35 different productions, in most of which he played the leading role.

This is a list of the films in which he participated as Clavillazo, were:

Bohemios de afición 1984
Estoy sentenciado a muerte 1983
En las garras de la ciudad 1981
Ratero 1979
Lagrimitas de mi barrio 1973
La marchanta 1973
Los fantasmas burlones 1965
Los fenómenos del futbol 1964
Las chivas rayadas 1964
La cara parchada 1962
Los bárbaros del norte 1963
Sobre el muerto las coronas 1961
Besito a papá 1961
¡Mis abuelitas… no más! 1961
El globero 1961
Conquistador de la luna 1960
Juan Polainas 1960
Una señora movida 1959
El joven del carrito 1958
El sordo 1958
Aladino y la lámpara maravillosa 1958
The Castle of the Monsters 1958
Golden Legs 1958
Pobres millonarios 1957
Nunca me hagan eso 1957
El organillero 1957
El chismoso de la ventana 1956
Vivir a todo dar 1956
Pura vida 1956
El fantasma de la casa roja 1956
Una movida chueca 1956
Sindicato de telemirones 1954
Chucho el Roto 1954
Se solicitan modelos 1954
Reportaje 1953
Ahí vienen los gorrones 1953
El genial detective Peter Pérez 1952
Monte de Piedad 1951

 

On November 23, 1993, 'Clavillazo' died in Mexico City at the age of 83 as a result of a cardiac arrest.

"¡Pura vida!", "¡Mendigó!", "¡Ahí nomás!", o "¡Nunca me hagan eso!", were some of his most famous phrases.

Translation done by: Karla Giselle Bonales Ramírez

 

 

