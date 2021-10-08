José Antonio Hipólito Espino Mora, better known as 'Clavillazo' was an actor and comedian from Puebla with more than 30 years of experience in theater and film.

'Clavillazo' was born on August 13, 1910 in Teziutlán, Puebla. He was the second of 11 siblings. His parents were Fidel Espino López and Berta Mora Calderón.

His approach to theater began at the Variedades theater in Teziutlán, where he began to surround himself with actors while helping in the marquees. This work allowed him to have his first supporting roles in presentations.

The beginnings of 'Clavillazo'

In the early 1940s, Antonio moved to Mexico City and began acting in different marquee and vaudeville theaters, while selling perfumes to survive.

In his early years, Fernando Soler, an actor, screenwriter, filmmaker and theater producer began to give him supporting roles in his plays and 'Clavillazo' mentioned him as his artistic teacher, as he taught him manners, how to project his voice and have a good diction.

The nickname 'Clavillazo' arises after having had different nicknames, as he was first called 'Chumiate', 'Polidor' and finally 'clavitos', because this character drew nails in his eyes.

Film Career

His first appearance on the big screen was in the film Monte de Piedad, which was directed by Carlos Véjar Cervantes, a filmmaker of the golden age of Mexican cinema and cartoonist for Disney.

Throughout his career he participated as an actor in more than 35 different productions, in most of which he played the leading role.

This is a list of the films in which he participated as Clavillazo, were:

Bohemios de afición 1984 Estoy sentenciado a muerte 1983 En las garras de la ciudad 1981 Ratero 1979 Lagrimitas de mi barrio 1973 La marchanta 1973 Los fantasmas burlones 1965 Los fenómenos del futbol 1964 Las chivas rayadas 1964 La cara parchada 1962 Los bárbaros del norte 1963 Sobre el muerto las coronas 1961 Besito a papá 1961 ¡Mis abuelitas… no más! 1961 El globero 1961 Conquistador de la luna 1960 Juan Polainas 1960 Una señora movida 1959 El joven del carrito 1958 El sordo 1958 Aladino y la lámpara maravillosa 1958 The Castle of the Monsters 1958 Golden Legs 1958 Pobres millonarios 1957 Nunca me hagan eso 1957 El organillero 1957 El chismoso de la ventana 1956 Vivir a todo dar 1956 Pura vida 1956 El fantasma de la casa roja 1956 Una movida chueca 1956 Sindicato de telemirones 1954 Chucho el Roto 1954 Se solicitan modelos 1954 Reportaje 1953 Ahí vienen los gorrones 1953 El genial detective Peter Pérez 1952 Monte de Piedad 1951

On November 23, 1993, 'Clavillazo' died in Mexico City at the age of 83 as a result of a cardiac arrest.

"¡Pura vida!", "¡Mendigó!", "¡Ahí nomás!", o "¡Nunca me hagan eso!", were some of his most famous phrases.

Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión original en español

Translation done by: Karla Giselle Bonales Ramírez

--

POB/LFJ