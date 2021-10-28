Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión original en español

The Zócalo of Puebla is one of the most visited sites by tourist and citizens. It's a scene of different social, political and cultural events, becoming part of the regional identity.

Undoubtedly, this is one of the places that most of the citizens locate without any problem. However, this square framed by the City Hall gates has more than a fountain in the center.

The muses

In each corner of the Zócalo there is a muse, these are gift for Puebla City from different foreign colonies.

Syrian- Lebanese Colony of Puebla

English Colony of Puebla

Spanish Colony of Puebla

German Colony of Puebla

These gifts were received by Puebla's government on September 15th, 1926, when Plutarco Elias Calles was Mexico's president; Claudio N. Tirado Puebla's governor and Francisco M. Urrutia Mayor's Municipality.

A muse was a divinity that inspired music and art, according to the ancient Greek mythology writers.

Others monuments

Sitio de Puebla Monument (1863)

In front of the Municipal Palace there is a monument that Puebla State dedicated to the Benemérito Ejército del Oriente (The Benemerito East Army) to show gratitude, admiration, and posterity for its heroic act defending their country with an exemplary surrender.



“Not being possible for me to defend this square any longer, due to the lack of ammunition and supplies, I have disbanded the army that was under my command ", says one of the inscriptions on the monument.

"Puebla de los Ángeles"

In commemoration of the Sixth International Colloquium of the Organization of World Heritage Cities, a monument is observed where two angels guard the City's Cultural and Natural Heritage.

On December 11, 1987, the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) named Puebla a "World Heritage Cultural City"

“ The sites placed on the World Heritage List serve as landmarks on the planet, symbols of the awareness of states and civilizations of the meaning of these places and emblems of their attachment to collective ownership, as well as the transmission of this heritage to future generations ", said UNESCO.

Senda de los Angeles

On the East side of the square there is a steel monument shaped in white color (made by Jan Hendrix) in memory of Angeles Espinosa Yglesias Rugarcia.

A visionary and sensitive woman from Puebla, that supported the culture, art , and historic heritage preservation in Puebla City.

“ It's true that everyone will pass away, but the pieces of art made by people with all their strength and heart, will stay forever "- Angeles Espinosa Yglesias

Translation by: Luba Michelle García Vega

