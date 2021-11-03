Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión original en español

The consequences of COVID-19 in people who suffer from it, are not only limited to the physical aspect. Different investigations carried out worldwide, point out a series of episodes of anxiety, sleep disorders, depression and lack of concentration in those who have been infected.

As well as the physical effects, these emotional sequelae remain for months; this has been called: Long COVID, prolonged COVID or post-COVID syndrome.

This term was even included in the International Classification of Diseases in December 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A study conducted by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) and cited by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) points out that up to 201 symptoms that may indicate Long COVID, among these: respiratory, otorhinolaryngological, psychological, dermatological, cardiovascular, digestive, ophthalmological and neurological.

Of the psychological affectations, the study mentions, there are four most frequent:

Anxiety (seven out of ten present it)

Depression (five out of ten have it)

Low mood (eight out of ten present it)

Panic attacks (three out of ten have it)

These, are also combined with some neurological affectations such as:

Vertigo or unsteadiness (five out of ten present it)

Tremors (four out of 10 present it)

Seizures (one in 10 have them)

Disorientation (one in 10 have them)

Headaches (eight out of ten present)

Memory lapses (seven out of ten suffer from it)

Lack of concentration (seven out of ten suffer from it)

Tingling (six out of seven have it)

Dizziness (seven out of ten have it)

The SEMG assures that these effects can appear even after testing negative, regardless of the patient's age or sex.

Living with depression and anxiety following COVID

SEMG results show that sequelae tend to appear with greater recurrence in people who had severe symptoms while being sick, experienced hospitalization, or had intensive care. Therefore, they are more prone to develop post-traumatic stress.

One of the indicators of post-traumatic stress may translate into nightmares, for example.

Delfy Flores, 49, tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020. Almost a year after her diagnosis, she told Poblanerías.com that, fear of death and nightmares are something that still keeps her uneasy.

" During COVID, sleep caught me in an impressive way, it gave me a lot of sleep that caused me nightmares, where I fell into a black hole, a bottomless abyss. (...) It was falling and falling, but I never saw the end and I couldn't wake up," , she says.

Her nightmares were so strong that she was afraid to sleep, to the point that she asked to be woken up after 30 minutes if she fell asleep.

Like her, Luz Flores, 60 years old, told this source that, as a result of the contagion she experienced in January 2021, she has had dreams where she feels very afraid and depressed. On occasion, she wakes up frightened and overheated.

As mentioned, the effects of prolonged COVID are related to neurological affectations, affecting the ability to concentrate and memory failure.

Luis Enrique Sánchez, 70 years old, was infected with COVID-19 in December 2020. His case is different from Delfy and Luz's because he did not experience —during the time of the disease— sleep disorders, nor episodes of depression or anxiety.

However, after testing negative, he has felt "mentally disorganized".

" I don't manage to organize my work and I have a permanent need to be resting, which I associate a lot with depression. I am not anxious, but I am reduced to 20 or 30 percent of my capacity to work. I'm trying to do a lot of things and I can't do them."

Another patient who had COVID, interviewed by Poblanerías.com is Carlos García, 66, who said he felt no fear when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January 2021.

However, the symptoms he showed during his recovery time were associated with anxiety, since what worried him most was not being able to work and get money to pay off his debts.

Nine months after being infected, he says he does not feel any psychological effects; however, he has noticed that his mood and energy have decreased slightly.

The testimonies presented have something in common: they have been sick for a year. In contrast, Maribel Murillo, 47, was infected a month ago.

Despite the short time, Maribel has also experienced restlessness, fear and had anxiety attacks since she knew she had COVID-19.

No clear diagnosis or recognition of symptoms

In an interview with Poblanerías.com, Dr. José Antonio Aguilar Domínguez, director of the State Mental Health Center of Puebla, points out that the pandemic, being a stressful event, can trigger emotional events, enhancing episodes of anxiety.

However, in Mexico and in Puebla there are no clear care protocols for patients with sequelae of the disease. For now, there are no up-to-date statistics on people suffering from prolonged COVID, according to what was stated by Dr. Aguilar Domínguez.

In Puebla, he said, the available follow-up is related to the physical symptoms left by long COVID. However, the Ministry of Health has mental health care areas such as the General Hospitals and the State Psychiatric Mental Health Center, where patients can go to request the necessary care.

José Antonio Aguilar explained that the network of public hospitals provide the physical care required by the patient at the time; but, if at any time symptoms of anxiety, worry or mood arise, the Health Centers have personnel to attend to such cases.

" Apart from the recommendations, such as taking your medications, going to your appointments, etc., there is also participation from the psychology areas, where they are invited to come for an assessment," he explains.

If you have any of the symptoms, it is important to go to a mental health specialist and carry out a treatment, because it is not normal to feel that way.

With assistance from: Lizeth Flores Jácome for conducting interviews with patients.

Translation by: Karla Giselle Bonales Ramírez

__

POB/PCL