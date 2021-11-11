Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión original en español

The "Antigua Churrería de Catedral" (The old Churrería de Catedral) has made history through the time, due to its unique and original Spanish recipe, that has delighted many citizens in Puebla.

In 1962, Don Pascual Vicente opened the doors to the public for the first time, according to his son José Abed Vicente Cabrera, who now runs this family business with his five brothers.

The project emerged more than 53 years ago, when Pascual Vicente, who by advice and recipe of his Spanish friends, prepared the dough that gave color, small, and flavor to the famous "Cathedral's Churros".

"It all started with some Spanish friends of my father, who told him that in Puebla there was a need for a place where churros were sold, because they were always looking for churros and could not find; they gave him the formula that we handle until today, he said.

Since then, visiting Puebla Historic Center is an experience that tourist and citizens can't skip, also the flavor is in the air, you can smell this peculiar odor of churros freshly made.

The traditional ones are those sprinkled with sugar that are usually accompanied by a cup of chocolate to satisfy the craving.

But, talking about good experiences, there are many different ways to try these churros.

There are with cinnamon and sugar, also filled with milkmaid, caramel, marmalade, or maple honey.

It doesn't care which flavor do you want to taste, there will be always want that fits you.

Recipe, family secret

This successful recipe is a true mystery, since the secret to prepare it is only known in the Vicente family; however, it has not been patented for its preservation and ownership.

José Abed Vicente said that on several occasions, his brothers and relatives have proposed that the recipe be patented, but due to lack of time they have not carried out this procedure.

A lot of products

In the Antigua Churrería de Catedral you can also taste other snacks, we talk about tortas and cemitas, to mention the most requested.

In addition to the breads filled with pastry cream, which are displayed next to the freshly prepared churros.

So if you are or plan to go to the Center of Puebla, this is a real option to get to know the flavors of the city.

Translated by: Luba Michelle García Vega

