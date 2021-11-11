Nota: Esta nota tiene una versión en español

To reach the state of Puebla from the main cities in northern Mexico, the population can do so by air or land, as the state has an International Airport and a bus station that connects 30 of the other 31 states in the country.

Volaris and Viva Aerobus are the airlines that arrive at Puebla International Airport (PBC) from points of departure from the north. While, on buses, Futura, its allied lines and, in one case, ADO; are the ones traveling to the Central de Autobuses de Puebla (CAPU).

Here's how to get to Puebla from major cities in northern states such as Baja California, Chihuahua, Nuevo Leon, Sonora, Coahuila, Tamaulipas and Jalisco.

Prices are current as of Wednesday, October 27, 2021 and may increase or decrease, depending on the mode of transportation, the travel season, the luggage you carry, the demand for tickets and how far in advance you buy them.

Remember that the departure points are organized in alphabetical order of state, so you will need to do your search from A to Z.

Tijuana (Baja California)

Tijuana is one of the few departure points that have a destination in the PBC and these are the airlines that fly:

Volaris with direct trip (3 hours 25 minutes approx.) from 2,500 pesos

Viva Aerobus with stopovers in Monterrey or Guadalajara (duration may vary depending on the stopover) from 2,300 pesos

Buses also depart from CAPU with the Elite Select line for 3,375 pesos. They have one departure a day at 6:00 p.m. and the trip may last from 26 to 33 hours.

Ciudad Juárez (Chihuahua)

To get to Puebla from Ciudad Juarez or another city in Chihuahua, the only bus line that travels is the Chihuahuenses Select for 3,157 pesos. They have one departure a day at 8:00 a.m. and the trip may last from 23 to 25 hours.

Torreón (Coahuila)

The Chihuahuenses Select are also the only ones that travel from Torreón or another city in Coahuila, for 1,856 pesos. They have two departures a day, at 2:30 in the afternoon and 9:35 at night and the trip may last from 14 to 17 hours.

Guadalajara (Jalisco)

To travel to Puebla from Guadalajara, you can do it by land or air with Volaris, however you would have to make a stopover in Tijuana. For this reason, we leave you the trips by land.

The lines Futura Select and Elite Select travel from Guadalajara for 1,344 pesos with a duration of 7 to 9 hours of transportation. Departure times are as follows:

Elite Select: 5:40 a.m.

Futura Select: 10:45 a.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:00 a.m., 10:06 a.m., 10:15 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Monterrey (Nuevo León)

From Monterrey you can travel by plane with Volaris and Viva Aerobus with direct flight (1 hour and a half) or with stopovers from 900 pesos.

By bus, trucks departing are from Futura Select for 1,821 pesos with a duration of 12 to 14 and a half hours of travel, at the following times: 4:00m 6:00 and 6:15 in the afternoon, 9:00 and 9:45 at night.

Hermosillo (Sonora)

To go from Hermosillo or another city in Sonora, only Elite Select buses depart for 2,778 pesos with an approximate travel time of 23 to 25 hours and the departure time is at 8:00 am.

Tampico (Tamaulipas)

The bus lines that travel from Tampico or another city in Tamaulipas are Futura Select and ADO, and the duration of the trip can vary between 8 hours or more, depending on the stops that the truck may make.

Futura Select for 913 pesos, with 1:39 a.m., 3:29 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. schedules.

ADO for 1,028 pesos, with schedules of 3:45 in the morning and 9:00 at night.

Translation by: Karla Giselle Bonales Ramírez

